As COVID-19 vaccinations begin across Wyoming, health care workers and first responders feel hope for future

“If me getting this shot protects someone else’s loved one or another person from possibly getting it, then I want to do that,” she said.

Both Dunn and Booth, who have worked closely with COVID-19 patients and have seen people die from the virus, expressed feelings of exaltation over the vaccine’s arrival in the county. Last week Dunn had trouble sleeping, eager for the vaccine to start rolling out across the globe. Both said they couldn’t really believe it was happening.

“I was kind of in disbelief. I didn’t think it would be possible to happen that fast,” Booth said of the vaccine’s development.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dunn recalled watching the news Sunday and seeing footage of Pfizer trucks delivering vials of the vaccine.

“That was, gosh, a cloud nine moment,” he said.

The vaccine’s arrival is surely a pivotal moment in the pandemic that has lasted nearly a year in the U.S., and will likely continue through early to mid-2021 as vaccines become more widely available. Dunn described it as the last quarter mile of the marathon but said people can’t let their guard down just yet.