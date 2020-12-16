As COVID-19 vaccinations begin across Wyoming, health care workers and first responders feel hope for future

Families have lost fathers and mothers, husbands and wives. Jobs have been lost and businesses have been closed or stunted. More than 300 people in Wyoming have died from COVID-19.
But a glimmer of hope arrived Wednesday in Natrona County. The COVID-19 vaccine is here.
“It truly is awesome to come this far along in 10 months, through tragedy and everything else, it’s a big moment,” said Dr. Andy Dunn, Wyoming Medical Center chief of staff and the first staff member to be vaccinated Wednesday morning.
A shipment of 975 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at both the Natrona County and Laramie County health departments Monday. On Tuesday, 10 Cheyenne health care workers became the first in the state to receive the long-awaited shot.
Wednesday morning, it was Natrona County’s turn. Casper-Fire EMS firefighter Dane Andersen became the first person in Natrona County to receive the vaccine. It took less than 20 seconds, and when it was over, the room of nurses and Andersen’s colleagues applauded. When asked how the shot felt, he shrugged it off
“It’s just like any shot, right?” he said.
Soon after Andersen, Division Chief Mark Harshman and a handful of other members of the local fire department received their shots. In total, about 10 firefighters got their first shot Wednesday.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Andersen said Wednesday morning, standing in the Casper-Natrona County Health Department lobby. “I think that sense of relief has manifested in a lot of us.”
Later that morning, Dunn and a few other members of the Wyoming Medical Center staff got their shots. The hospital received 40 vials, or 200 doses of the vaccine, from the county health department Wednesday, delivered in a refrigerated case. Sixty-five hospital employees in all were vaccinated at Mesa Primary Care clinic Wednesday. A hospital spokesperson, Kristy Bleizeffer, said that is where all hospital employees will receive the vaccine. Among the first was Angela Booth, a family nurse practitioner who works at the hospital’s respiratory clinic.
Booth was thrilled to get her vaccine this morning, she told the Star-Tribune, but the day held a tinge of sadness. Booth’s father died last week from COVID-19.
“It moved so fast, so aggressively,” she said.
He’d gone to Denver the first week of November for a medical procedure. Less than a week later, he developed a small cough. On Nov. 17, he tested positive for the virus. From there his condition spiraled.
“If me getting this shot protects someone else’s loved one or another person from possibly getting it, then I want to do that,” she said.
Both Dunn and Booth, who have worked closely with COVID-19 patients and have seen people die from the virus, expressed feelings of exaltation over the vaccine’s arrival in the county. Last week Dunn had trouble sleeping, eager for the vaccine to start rolling out across the globe. Both said they couldn’t really believe it was happening.
“I was kind of in disbelief. I didn’t think it would be possible to happen that fast,” Booth said of the vaccine’s development.
Dunn recalled watching the news Sunday and seeing footage of Pfizer trucks delivering vials of the vaccine.
“That was, gosh, a cloud nine moment,” he said.
The vaccine’s arrival is surely a pivotal moment in the pandemic that has lasted nearly a year in the U.S., and will likely continue through early to mid-2021 as vaccines become more widely available. Dunn described it as the last quarter mile of the marathon but said people can’t let their guard down just yet.
The vaccine is proven 95% effective after two shots at preventing someone from developing symptoms from COVID-19, but it may not prevent someone from asymptomatically carrying the virus and spreading it to others. As the vaccine offers hope, the number of COVID-19 infections in Natrona County offers a small silver lining as well. They’re going down.
“Undoubtedly, unequivocally, absolutely,” that is because of the mask mandates passed in Natrona County and then statewide, Dunn said.
The number of patients hospitalized at Casper’s hospital for COVID-19 has fallen by 20 in the last two weeks, and active and new infections are falling too. Dunn is paying attention to the winter holidays and hoping residents stay home and avoid large gatherings.
The firefighters who received the vaccine Wednesday were just coming off their shifts, and have the next few days off, meaning they can monitor for side effects without affecting their work, county health department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said. The department will be inoculating members of the various front-line departments throughout the county in phases for this reason, ensuring that side effects don’t hamper an entire workforce. Their inoculations, as with all COVID-19 vaccines administered, will be recorded on the Wyoming Immunization Registry, which will help the department schedule follow-up shots for residents.
Both the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine, which is likely to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week, require two doses to reach maximum efficacy. Bloom said they’ll track those doses in the registry to ensure no one misses the second shot.
Andersen echoed Dunn’s comments, saying that despite getting the shot, he isn’t “COVID-proof, necessarily,” and the fire department personnel would continue following prevention measures and being cautious in the community.
Soon, vaccines could be in every county in the state. So far, just Laramie and Natrona counties’ health departments and hospitals in Jackson, Cody and Gillette have received shipments. The Laramie County health department is expecting another shipment Monday.
How soon the vaccine could get to the rest of the state’s first-phase recipients will depend on the federal government. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Friday for emergency use, meaning it could start going to those most at-risk of exposure — health care workers and long-term care residents, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
A second vaccine could be approved this week. The biotech company Moderna has developed a vaccine it says is 94.5% effective, just half a percentage point shy of the Pfizer efficacy rate. The FDA could approve that vaccine this week. If that happens, shipments of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will be in every Wyoming county by the end of next week, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said.
