As isolation leaves many susceptible to anxiety, providers offer tips for mental health

Easier said than done sometimes, he conceded. Still, he said it’s important to focus on what can be controlled.

“This is such a fluid environment, it shakes you out of your day-to-day reality,” Hazucha said. “You want to get people to take it a day at a time.”

He said it’s important to check up on your loved ones and maintain contact, “even if it’s just for five seconds.”

The Counseling Center is trying to adapt to ensure its clients are still able to make that contact when they need to, either online via telehealth or over the phone. The center provides counseling, addiction treatment, and services for adults and children, among other programs. Hazucha’s hope is soon all of their services will be accessible through telehealth.

His worry is that in the meantime, somebody looking for help will have a harder time accessing it, which could mean they don’t look for help at all.

“The biggest obstacle we have is that initial call for help,” he said, adding that soon all of the center’s counselors should be equipped for telehealth sessions.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Anytime anybody feels they could use some assistance … we want to encourage people to reach out any time,” he said.