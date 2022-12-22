As need among families grows, Casper nonprofits spread holiday cheer

The joy was palpable.

Toys, clothes, games and books lined the tables and floor of WyoTowne, the faux town at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming in north Casper where Natrona County fifth graders learn about financial literacy.

Volunteers helped parents and families shop, placing the gifts they chose in large black trash bags to later reveal as the work of Santa. Smiles crossed the faces of many those there, and laughter warmed the room on a frigid Thursday.

The families and volunteers at WyoTowne braved the cold for the Boys & Girls Clubs’ annual Christmas toy distribution, which will serve more than 600 children around Natrona County this year. Though the event is always a source of help and holiday cheer for families, it is especially critical this year as inflation and other economic forces make the holidays more difficult.

“There's just a lot more need this year than ever before,” said Nicole Arner, the club Christmas coordinator, who is herself a former participant as a child.

For Domenic Hoss, inflation has been less of a concern, but as a roofer work has been slow this winter. He has instead been shoveling driveways, but his truck recently broke down making everything more difficult.

“The truck breaking down and being out of work so much, it helps a lot,” he said of the toy distribution.

Hoss’ story is a familiar one for Arner. This year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming reached its capacity for the event and had to put families on a waitlist.

Many families seem to be in a worse place financially than they were during the coronavirus pandemic, Arner said. In some cases, illness or tragedy has struck a family, but often it is simply families trying to adapt to rising living costs.

“We’ve just got some (families) that they can pay their bills, they just don't have any extra,” Arner said. “They're really making a decision if they're going to pay the bill, buy groceries or buy toys.”

The Wyoming Food for Thought Project has also been working to fill in the gaps around the holidays as Casper families look for more help.

The nonprofit runs an initiative that aims to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for children struggling with food insecurity for every day that they are out of school.

At the beginning of the school year, Wyoming Food for Thought Project served roughly 800 children. Heading into the winter break, that number had grown to 1,100, said Jamie Purcell, the group's executive director.

In total, the nonprofit distributed about 50,000 meals for children in Casper over the winter break.

“We're really trying to fill those holes in the hunger safety net where people fall through -- especially kids,” Purcell said.

The growing need is a trend that Purcell thinks will continue. In June, Congress allowed the school waiver program that provided free meals to all students during the pandemic to lapse, leaving families in the lurch. Under the program, an estimated 10 million children gained access to free school meals.

“The Casper community is really generous, but this year it just feels like there's such a huge need. Everyone has their hand out asking,” Purcell said.

But the financial climate that has led many Casper families to ask for help has also put nonprofits in a bind.

Wyoming Food for Thought Project puts two loaves of bread in its holiday food boxes for families, but inflation has increased the cost.

“Last year those loaves were 89 cents and this year they're $1.29,” Purcell said. “When you're buying 2,200 loaves of bread that adds up.”

Rising costs alongside rising need has forced the organization to weigh long-term financial stability with supporting families who need the help now.

“When you’re a nonprofit you’re like, ‘Are we going to run out someday, or do we just keep giving?’” Purcell said.

“You're not getting as much food for your money, but we're not going to not feed kids,” she said.

Even with the challenges, Casper’s nonprofits are rising to the occasion.

The Boys & Girls Clubs’ Christmas toy distribution requires roughly 50 volunteers, but with the freezing temperatures some of those who were originally scheduled to help had to drop out. Others immediately stepped up in their place, Arner said.

“We are all here to make Christmas happen,” she said.