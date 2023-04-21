Sonic Rainbow has sold records as long as the store's doors have been open, long predating vinyl's resurgence in popularity. But twice a year, the independent Casper music store gets to dedicate a day to a timeless format of music that connects with listeners old and new.

On Saturday, vinyl lovers will again pack the store for Record Store Day, looking for a rare find or an exclusive LP tied to the event.

“Just be part of the whole community of music lovers here in Casper,” said store manager Brandon Schulte. “Then no matter what, you’re gonna have a good time.”

The store starts preparing for April’s Record Store Day right after Christmas. The holiday happens to be one of the factors that’s gotten younger generations into vinyl.

Parents come in around the holidays looking for records to go along with the record players they've purchased as gifts for their children; it used to always be for teenage-age kids.

About five years ago, that shifted to 12- or 13-year-olds, said Schulte. Sonic Rainbow is now seeing teenagers come in daily when school gets out.

“Kids that were getting their first record player three or four years ago are now coming down here and buying records,” he said. “And it’s awesome because younger people are buying classic music and crazy, cool underground hip hop that I’ve never heard of.”

Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “Led Zeppelin III” are still popular amongst the younger generation of music lovers, who have once again latched on to vinyl just as their parents and grandparents did.

“They are going just as far back in rock history as any other customer, but they are also very much looking towards the future and what’s the new thing," he said.

Music and the culture surrounding it is cyclical.

There are customers who bought an album they love on vinyl in the '70s, then bought it again on CD and then listened to it digitally, he said. Now, records have returned again.

“Some people are like I’m not buying it on record again.” said Schulte. “I’ve already been down that path.”

As a self-proclaimed “old punk rock guy,” Schulte is most looking forward to a Generation X reissue and an unreleased Ramones album this Record Store Day. But he recommends being open minded to everything that’s available. On top of the specials, the owner of Sonic Rainbow usually digs through his personal collection to bring in some “unbelievably rare” finds.

Sonic Rainbow doesn’t have much of a digital footprint, so if a person wants something for Record Store Day, they’ll have to come down in person to get it. That’s something Schulte prefers.

“We’ve known for years that we need to start selling online, but there’s a part of me that’s always loved knowing we have all these rare, hard to find, great, amazing records in this store," he said. "The only way to buy them is to walk in the front door and come downtown here in Casper, Wyoming."