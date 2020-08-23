As restriction ease, large outdoor events return to Wyoming

“One of the things that’s not totally obvious about the new update in restrictions is that even if you have a 1,000-person outdoor event, you still have to maintain groups of six people or less and have those groups be six feet apart,” Byrd said. “And we’re confident in our ability to do that with 250 people. And we hope to inch a little bit higher and a little bit higher. But we’re not willing to compromise our ability to keep the audience to maintain proper distance from group to group to jump straight up to thousand-person gatherings.”

Reminders of risks and precautions

As larger events return, state and local health officials are reminding people to maintain precautions including social distancing, hand-washing and wearing face coverings. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department in a Wednesday news release about risks and safety reminders for outdoor gatherings and events recommended increased diligence to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

The department sent the reminder as many events that would normally have been spaced through summer have been postponed or pushed to late summer, agency spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said.