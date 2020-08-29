× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In mid-March, public schools, the most far-reaching institution in Wyoming, closed down in a matter of hours. Students and staff went home on Friday the 13th and never came back. The coronavirus had founds its way into the Equality State, and state officials took sweeping measures to limit its spread. Now, five and a half months later, schools are reopening. But the virus hasn’t slowed, and unlike natural disasters or even school shootings, there’s been no way to drill for a pandemic that at times has overwhelmed and altered every facet of daily life. Still, unprecedented pandemic or not, students are returning to schools all over Wyoming, save for the Wind River Reservation. Partitions have been erected, bemasked students and staff file off of buses and into classrooms, and nearly 1,000 students in Natrona County alone have signed up for virtual learning. Tasked with this experiment are thousands of teachers, principals, paraprofessionals, custodians, cafeteria workers and administrators. They will educate. They will clean. They will care for each other and for more than 90,000 students and, by extension, their parents, their siblings, their grandparents. The state has issued guidelines for as-safe-as-possible reopenings, and districts have filled in the gaps. But uncertainty remains. In speaking with more than 10 educators from Natrona County and across the state, there is joy in seeing students again, and there is anxiety about everything else: Will they get sick, will everyone follow the rules, will those rules be effective? But above all, there is this dichotomy: On the one hand, the knowledge that students benefit immeasurably by being in school. On the other, the complete lack of knowledge about what will come next. Already, there have been coronavirus cases in at least two K-12 institutions in Wyoming within days of their reopening. “We don’t have — there is no 100% right answer in any of this, which hurts, and is very hard because you would think going back to school is the most normal thing in the world,” said one Natrona County educator who, like several others, agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. “It’s not normal. It’s not even close to normal.” From shop teachers in Greybull to part-timers in Casper, there was universal agreement that students needed to be back. For those educators who double as parents, they saw firsthand this spring that online learning, thrown together virtually overnight, was a mess. But they all said they were anxious — even among those who had already started classes and who felt better now than they had before. Some were angry about their districts’ plans. “Yeah, we got partitions and masks and we have our social distancing,” another Natrona County teacher said. “But it just kind of feels like everybody’s pretending we’re not in the middle of a global pandemic and we’re just gonna have school with some extra accessories.”

The plans

On July 1, the state Department of Education released its framework for districts. It required individual school boards to shape their own plans, which state Superintendent Jillian Balow said was a nod toward local control, and submit them by early August. By state order, masks are required when social distancing isn’t possible. The state blueprint established three tiers for reopening: one in which schools are fully, in-person operational; one in which education is delivered through a mix of in-person and online learning; and a fully virtual situation. Some school boards have availed themselves of the opportunity to start online, like four districts on the reservation. Most, however, are moving ahead with a full reopening. Most plans are substantially the same: masks, hand sanitizers, changes to classroom shapes and interactions, more screenings, protocols for when the virus inevitably snakes into the building. And it will. In comments at a press conference earlier this month, Balow said the goal was to keep schools open for as long as possible. Mike Jennings, Natrona County’s new superintendent, echoed that sentiment last week. “We will have a positive case of COVID, of a person in the district, whether staff or student,” he said. “Obviously we want to make every effort, work as diligently as possible, to prevent that.” Not only will the virus make its presence felt, it already has: A Torrington High School student tested positive after attending at least one day of classes. There have been positive cases associated with Eastern Wyoming College, Casper College, the University of Wyoming and in Washakie County School District No. 1. Jennings and Dirk Andrews, the head of the Natrona County Education Association, said the district here conducted focus groups and sought input from faculty and staff. Still, there are frustrations. “I will say that there are certain people who are struggling,” Andrews said. “We didn’t know exactly what to expect and now that the reopening plan is here, they may be struggling with, ‘Can I go back to work?’” Several Natrona County teachers, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they understood that schools need to reopen. But they all were frustrated with the plans and roll-out. Two teachers mentioned concerns about the ventilation systems within buildings here. Several — both in Natrona County and elsewhere — wondered about the risk attached to art and music teachers who travel between multiple schools weekly. Others said they felt that a significant percentage of staff members didn’t believe in the utility of masks. “(Last week), when the staff was in there, as soon as (the building principal) leaves the room, masks come off and physical distancing is out the window,” one educator said. “There are staff members, and my school isn’t unique, there are staff members who don’t believe in masking and they don’t believe in the science of this pandemic. They will comply when they’re being watched.” In an email to staff last week, Natrona County High Principal Shannon Harris asked staff to “please just follow the order at this time if you are medically able.” “Specifically, I have received feedback that we are not always complying with the wearing of masks indoors when social distancing of at least 6 ft. is not possible,” she wrote in an email obtained by the Star-Tribune. “We all have much to do, so please let’s not spend time debating or arguing about this order.” Teachers in other districts said they’d had no issues with their colleagues wearing masks, and at least one in Natrona County said most of her fellow educators were compliant, too. But there are heightened risks associated with some jobs. One part-time staffer in the district said she would be exposed across the district as she moved between schools and couldn’t do virtual education. “Am I going in blind?” she said. “I’m just really, really, really nervous,” another Casper teacher said. “I thought our reopening plan would be more of a hybrid model, where it’s a little face-to-face, a little virtual. I really hoped we’d be erring on the side of safety for the kids and staff, but I guess we’re going completely all-in.” But none of the staffers, here or elsewhere, said they would — or could — quit. They need the money, they love the kids. “I have a mortgage to pay,” one Casper teacher said. “And a child to feed.” The part-time staffer said she would have to work less to minimize risk to elder relatives she has to take care of. That will result in belt-tightening in her household, she said. “Yes the money, of course, is nice,” she said. “But I’m not getting rich off of it by any stretch. ... We’re going back to the classroom because we love the kids. For me, I miss those kids.”

The looming unknown

But the biggest frustration and source of anxiety is the unknown. For Greybull teacher Ralph Wensky, who returned to school earlier this month, many of his fears were assuaged once he walked through the high school doors and saw his students again. But he’s still scared of what comes next. What makes the unknown all the harder to grasp and prepare for is that the fear and anxiety could be unfounded. The best laid schemes of officials and districts could work, and virus spread could be minimal and well contained. Or not. There’s no way to truly socially distance in many classrooms, so that heightens the risks, even with masks. Will the disease bounce back in the fall, as many expect? What more will we learn about the pandemic between now and next week? Between now and tomorrow? Will the flu season exacerbate efforts to track and contain it? How will traveling educators weather the pandemic? How much will a virus that’s ravaged nursing homes and other enclosed spaces spread within buildings teeming with children? “I think everybody wants to do the right thing. I think everybody wants kids in school, and everybody wants to be safe,” said Kim Amen, a teacher in Cheyenne. “I think the unknown is so scary.” Nikki Lally, a Douglas teacher, said another source of uncertainty is how teachers are expected to do their day jobs while assuming all of the other duties they’ll now have to be responsible for. “No matter our role in the building, whether we are teachers or custodial staff or secretaries, a lot of uncertainty about our ability to do our main job, which is to educate students and keep them safe, while at the same time trying to reinforce and teach some of the new safety protocols that we have for COVID,” she said. That concern is magnified when you factor in that many teachers will now have to teach students in front of them and on computer screens, she added. How do you serve both groups simultaneously and equitably? The buildup to this school year was riddled with questions, too. Teachers bought more supplies and focused more on how to space, how to adjust, how to rearrange classrooms; curriculum often took a backseat. One teacher said she was buying material to cover objects in her classroom that her students wouldn’t be able to touch, likening it to parading them through a candy store and then telling them they couldn’t have any. Better to just hide it all, she said. “It was a lot of wait, wait, wait — now go,” Lally said. “Get it figured out, we have kids in three days. Even simple things like, ‘How do we arrange furniture in your classroom or in the office where the secretary works or on the bus?’ — ‘How do you think about arranging students with your space to reduce the amount of contact they might have?’” Sometimes, those conversations are pointless. Amen, the Cheyenne teacher, said she’s going to have 19 kids in her classroom. “I’m in a situation where I can’t social distance,” she said. That means her students will be in masks at all times.

Too big to close

If there’s one thing the pandemic has laid bare, it’s the seismic importance of the institution of education in daily life. Beyond its core duty of math and science and reading, school is where students are housed for hours a day; there are few alternatives for working parents. Teachers are often the first line of defense against abuse and neglect. The only consistent meals many students receive are at school. School is where students learn to play, to socialize, to resolve conflicts, to live and coexist. When that institution comes screeching to a halt, society crashes into the back of it like the cars trailing a locomotive. To keep students fed, districts — including Natrona County — quickly established programs to continue to distribute meals to students. It was a vital bridge to students who wouldn’t have had food in their bellies otherwise. “One of the questions we should probably ask ourselves as a society, ‘Why are schools the answer to all social problems?’” Amen said. “I think that we probably need to start thinking about how communities are going to come together to support children and families, not just schools.” “We would like to think that all schools did was educate children and the rest was done at home and that home was safe for everyone, and that parents would be the ones to be like, ‘Oh my kid has a mental health issue or my kid needs help with this,’ but I’m seeing in this community that is oftentimes absolutely not the case,” a Casper teacher said. “As a result, these people who went to college to shape young minds are making sure these young minds are fed and safe.” There is abundant data showing the impact of school closures on children. The state Department of Family Services, for instance, reported that its staffers saw 25 percent fewer children than expected after the pandemic began. “When we saw the closure around March 13, you can see a dramatic drop-off in the number of reports coming in,” said Korin Schmidt, the DFS director. “That wasn’t a Wyoming phenomenon, that’s a national phenomenon. Teachers see kids regularly, they’re able to identify any changes. A natural case and effect, and we’ve never had a situation, ever, where we see it play out (like this).” The problems associated with schools closing are indeed not isolated to Wyoming. A California study, for instance, found that more than 50 percent of students who responded to the survey said they were in need of mental health services since schools closed in March. That same study asked students to rate their mental wellness on a scale from 1 to 10, 10 being the best. Before the pandemic, 65 percent of students gave themselves a seven. After the pandemic, fewer than 40 percent gave themselves a seven. A separate study of college students found a higher prevalence of depression and lower access to mental health care. To keep open this institution, the engine to our society’s sprawling train, teachers know they have to return to school, in some way, shape or form. They’re going to see elderly family less, change clothes in their cars, shower more, talk to family from further away, be more conscious of where they spend their time, work less. They’re trapped between a freight train and a pandemic. “It’s just so unknown,” Amen said. “We’re doing to do it one way or another.”

