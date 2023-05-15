Long-awaited improvements are about to get underway at Casper’s 45-year-old headquarters on David Street. But first, contractors will have to remove and safely dispose of asbestos still lingering inside.

Casper City Council is expected on Tuesday to set aside $42,919 to that end, according to a draft contract published by the city. That contract also earmarks $2,081 for construction contingency costs, which would take care of any unexpected expenses.

The city has selected Wind River Environmental Solutions, a Lander-based construction company, for the project. It’d be funded through leftover money from Casper’s most recent 1-cent tax cycle, the documents say.

Exposure to asbestos — a once-common construction material still routinely found in older buildings — is known to cause cancer and lung disease.

Eventual renovations planned for City Hall include improvements to its heating, cooling and ventilation systems, safety and security enhancements and renovations to the council chambers.

Casper City Council on May 2 approved a contract for $5.2 million with local construction company Caspar Building Systems (which included another $258,000 in construction contingency costs) for the improvements.

Most city offices will be moving to the Casper Business Center while City Hall is under construction. The city purchased the building last year, which will eventually house the Casper Police Department, for $8 million. That money came out of the $9.1 million in direct pandemic relief money Casper received as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

City staff are hoping to move back into City Hall in the next year or so.