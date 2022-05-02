Asia, Jo Dee Messina will headline Beartrap Summer Festival

English rockers Asia and country music's Jo Dee Messina will headline this year's Beartrap Summer Festival, organizers announced Monday morning.

The annual music festival, which has been held on Casper Mountain for more than 25 years, is set for Aug. 6 and 7.

Asia, best-known for the 80s anthem "Heat of the Moment," will headline the festival on Saturday. Messina tops the bill on Sunday. She's posted nine No. 1 hits, 16 top 40 songs and sold five million albums.

Other performers include: Wendy Woo, Hold the Line, Pamilco Sound, Eric Golden, The Sugar Britches, Triple Nickel, and the Lander Volunteer Fire Fighter Pipe Band.

The festival, which is produced by Townsquare Media, also features a beer garden and kids' area.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday and can be purchased online at beartrapsummerfestival.com.

