Attempts at a state hate crimes law have failed. So Casper and other cities are stepping up.

On Nov. 16, Sen. Cynthia Lummis joined 11 other Senate Republicans in voting to support the Respect for Marriage Act.

Wyoming erupted in both applause and outrage. The legislation was intended to protect same-sex marriage rights under federal law. And although that vote was preliminary, it appeared the bill would clear the Senate with about two-thirds support.

Wyoming Equality, a nonpartisan civil rights group, praised Lummis’ decision. The Wyoming GOP, meanwhile, urged Lummis to change her vote, calling it an attack on religious freedom. A group of Wyoming pastors published an open letter asking the same.

Long debates on social media ensued over whether Lummis’ vote was an act of courage or betrayal — and what the congressional bill could mean for Wyoming’s future.

The evening prior, a more quiet discussion about civil rights was taking place in the Casper City Council chambers.

The council convened that night for its second vote on a proposed anti-discrimination ordinance, which advocates touted as a way to discourage hate crimes and discrimination in the Casper community.

The city had been working on the ordinance for more than 18 months — most of the time, with no public fanfare whatsoever.

With support from eight of nine council members, the ordinance was on course to be approved in a couple weeks. If it passed, Casper would be the fourth Wyoming community with such a law on the books — joining Laramie, Jackson and Cheyenne.

The Nov. 15 council meeting drew both supporters and opponents, though there were still plenty of empty seats in the room.

“We’re not hitting on uncharted territory,” Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco said from the c-shaped table in the back of the chambers. “There are so many states and municipalities that are doing this.”

***

In October 1998, Matthew Shepard — an openly gay University of Wyoming student — was severely beaten, tied to a fence on the rural outskirts of Laramie and left there to die.

The Casper native’s murder received worldwide attention and became a defining moment in America’s LGBTQ rights movement.

It would eventually move Congress in 2009 to add gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability as protected classes under federal hate crimes law. (The amendment was also named in memory of James Byrd, a Black man who was killed by white supremacists the same year Shepard died.)

Today, Wyoming is one of just two states considered by the Department of Justice to have no hate crimes statutes whatsoever. The other is South Carolina.

Critics point to Wyoming’s failure to adopt a state hate crimes law as a kind of indirect admission that acts of violence, intimidation and discrimination toward vulnerable populations are still, on some level, tolerated here. Or that they’re not taken as seriously as they should be.

And you don’t have to look 20 years into the past for examples.

In November, someone used Casper radio station K2 Radio’s mobile app to send out a series of news alerts calling for violence against Jewish people (the station said it was hacked).

In July 2021, a biker bar in Cheyenne sold T-shirts calling for violence against gay people. Later that month, a transgender woman invited to perform a magic show at the Campbell County Library was forced to cancel after receiving threats from Gillette residents. Another transgender woman was severely beaten in Casper less than a week after that.

Advocates for change argue that, until Wyoming passes more protections for vulnerable groups, practically anyone who differs from the norm will feel unwelcome and unsafe. That’s contributing to Wyoming’s struggle to hold onto its young people, they say — and is making others reluctant to move here.

In meetings about Casper’s new anti-discrimination ordinance, the same point came up time and again — Wyoming’s reputation precedes it. Ask any random American what they know about Wyoming, council members repeatedly said, and they’ll probably bring up two things: Yellowstone and Matthew Shepard.

But for all the pressure to change, the state isn’t expected to adopt a hate crimes law anytime soon.

Not that some residents haven’t been trying. Attempts to pass a state hate crimes law have failed repeatedly in the Wyoming Legislature in the two decades since Shepard’s death.

A group of lawmakers studied the topic during the 2021 interim legislative session, and even voted to draft two proposals related to hate crimes. But there wasn’t enough political will to have the bills considered during the 2022 legislative session.

There’s also the political makeup of the Republican-dominated statehouse to consider. While there seems to be broad support for anti-discrimination and hate crimes laws on both sides of the political aisle, most of the opposition comes from the right.

And, given the results of November’s general election, the statehouse will only get redder next year.

So some Wyoming communities are taking action themselves.

***

The Casper City Council had had enough.

It was Dec. 6, the day of the anti-discrimination ordinance’s third and final reading.

This time, there were a lot more people at the meeting. The air in the room was anxious, and at times, even hostile.

Many worried the ordinance could be used to bombard business owners and landlords with false discrimination complaints. Some were ideologically opposed to the proposal because they felt it was an attack on free speech. Still others feared it would create a culture where people focus too much on each others’ differences, only deepening social tensions.

Some people speaking against the proposal said they simply hadn’t read it. Misinformation, including inflammatory comments about transgender people, sidelined the discussion more than once.

Council members fielded questions from the audience for more than two hours.

Finally, public comment closed. It was time for council members to share their two cents.

Vice Mayor Bruce Knell was first to chime in. He hoped the ordinance would be a turning point for Casper, he said.

He brought up Matthew Shepard. A man in the back started yelling. Pacheco called a point of order.

“One of two states in the entire country, yet we’re going to say we’re the ones, right?” Knell continued. “I don’t think so.”

As he wrapped up his comments, a group of frustrated attendees — some of whom had been responsible for the rowdiness — got up to leave.

***

The new law has two key sections.

The first gives municipal judges the ability to sentence people for assault, battery and vandalism more harshly if those crimes were motivated by “hate or prejudice” toward another person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin or disability.

Say someone spray-paints an anti-semitic message onto a Jewish person’s driveway in Casper. Even before the ordinance, the vandal could have been charged with property destruction. The ordinance will allow prosecutors to seek additional penalties for the crime — though it would still be considered a misdemeanor.

In that way, this part of the ordinance could be considered a “hate crimes” law. It even mirrors language from federal law.

The ordinance also makes it illegal to use speech to incite violence against people based on any of the above protected characteristics, regardless of whether the instigator is successful.

The second part of the new law bans discrimination in housing, employment and places of public accommodations — like a bank, movie theater or public park.

Say a man develops a disability that requires him to get a service dog. His landlord doesn’t allow dogs and evicts the man. That landlord could be found in violation of the second part of the ordinance, which is punishable by a fine of up to $750.

***

As the Dec. 6 meeting stretched on, council member Amber Pollock turned on her mic.

“We have used standard language,” she said. “There is very little deviation in our ordinance from any other similar municipal or state ordinance that you could find.”

Hundreds of communities across the U.S. have some sort of local anti-discrimination or hate crimes law. And even compared to Laramie, Jackson and Cheyenne, Casper’s isn’t doing anything unprecedented.

What sets Casper’s ordinance apart is how much ground it covers.

The new law takes heavy inspiration from Cheyenne’s, which was adopted this spring.

But Cheyenne’s only deals with assaults, batteries, vandalism and attempts to incite violence. It doesn’t say anything about discrimination in housing, employment or public accommodations.

Laramie and Jackson’s anti-discrimination laws — which passed in 2015 and 2018, respectively — are sort of the opposite. They address housing, employment and accommodations-based discrimination, but not hate crimes. They also only cover discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

The civil rights group Wyoming Equality has been pushing communities to adopt anti-discrimination laws since 2015, said communications director Daniel Galbreath.

More may hop on the bandwagon soon. Wyoming Equality has been in talks with Lander and Rock Springs, Galbreath said.

A number of communities have also adopted non-discrimination resolutions. Unlike ordinances, resolutions aren’t legally binding. Gillette, for example, adopted a resolution in 2016 calling for greater equality for LGBT people in Wyoming.

The resolutions are, simply put, meant to signal to residents that the city values protecting people from discrimination. Cheyenne, Jackson and Casper all passed anti-discrimination resolutions prior to adopting ordinances.

Not all communities that have taken up the idea of a resolution have gone through with it. Sheridan considered drafting a similar resolution voicing support for LGBTQ people in 2017. It passed, but with all the references to LGBTQ people gutted.

While progress on state hate crimes and anti-discrimination have stalled, Galbreath suspects state lawmakers will take notice of local action.

Young people certainly are.

Several high schoolers spoke during the Casper ordinance’s second and third public comment. All of them supported the ordinance, not least for its LGBTQ protections.

“I think the council has listened to the community,” council member Jai-Ayla Sutherland said during the Dec. 6 meeting.

Discussions about anti-discrimination and hate crimes laws also tend to garner a lot of interest from businesses, too.

While some local employers have voiced concerns about how the ordinance will affect their ability to hire, several council members said the response from Casper’s business community has been overwhelmingly positive. Many council members are employers themselves.

***

Audience members had wildly different ideas about what the new law could look like in practice.

“We’ve heard from folks in opposition tonight that this ordinance is both opening a can of worms and leaving our community vulnerable to a litany of frivolous lawsuits,” council member Kyle Gamroth said at the meeting. “And we’ve also heard that it’s meaningless virtue signaling that is redundant to federal law. Which is it?”

That may be beside the point. The bottom line, advocates say, is that local-level anti-discrimination and hate crimes laws give communities protections they can’t count on from other levels of government.

Several of the protected classes named in Casper’s anti-discrimination ordinance aren’t reflected on the state or federal level. Federal hate crimes and discrimination laws generally don’t cover gender expression, for example.

Wyoming state statutes, meanwhile, don’t address discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or political affiliation, all of which are included in Casper’s law.

Plus, dealing with cases locally usually means they can be resolved faster.

Recall the man who was evicted for getting a service dog. He could certainly file a complaint against his landlord with the U.S. Department of Fair Housing and Urban Development, which helps enforce fair housing law.

But that can take awhile.

There were 47 fair housing complaints submitted by Wyoming residents between January 2017 and July 2022, according to HUD records. On average, they took 248 days to be resolved.

By comparison, cases prosecuted under Casper’s local law could likely be decided within six weeks, according to recently retired Casper City Attorney John Henley.

There would have to be a lot of evidence that a potential hate crime or act of discrimination had occurred before anyone would be prosecuted under the new law, Henley, who helped craft the ordinance, said.

First, law enforcement would investigate the incident. If police believe discrimination may have occurred, they would refer the case to the city attorney’s office.

Then, the city attorney’s office would decide whether to prosecute.

“It’s multi-layered before it even sees the judge’s desk,” Henley said.

***

From the beginning, one member of the council took issue with the ordinance.

As the meeting wound down Dec. 6, Steve Cathey made his case one more time.

He’s worried the law will place an unfair burden on business owners and organizations. And he’s heard from plenty of people in Casper — particularly those who belong to religious organizations — who share that fear, he said.

“They’re concerned that this is going to stop some of their activities and be forced into positions that, religiously speaking, they can’t abide by,” he said.

To be fair, the ordinance does outline several exceptions.

It can’t be used to prosecute most fraternal and religious organizations, the federal government, Wyoming state government or private “clubs, institutions or places of accommodation,” for example.

But whether or not those exceptions are enough, Cathey said he has plenty of other, more philosophical reasons why he voted no.

Cathey doesn’t deny that bigotry is a problem; as a Vietnam War Veteran, he’s been on the receiving end of hate plenty of times.

He’s just uneasy about using laws to address what he sees as a cultural issue. You can’t legislate respect, he maintains.

“I think that goes all the way back to the parents,” Cathey said.

Still, now that the law has been adopted, he’s committed to supporting it.

“Win, lose or draw, if the council decides on a position or a path, everybody is supposed to support that,” he said.

***

Pacheco — the city’s mayor, and the last to speak on Dec. 6 — began his comments by reading through several recent acts of hate and bigotry.

He pointed to the Nov. 19 mass shooting at an LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs that killed five people and injured another 25.

He also alluded to three recent reports of harassment of LGBTQ students at the University of Wyoming, including one incident where a Laramie church elder targeted a student by name in a message displayed in a university building.

“I am keenly aware that this ordinance will not solve all these problems. It will not solve all the world’s hatred and discrimination,” he said. “However, I am going to end positive, because I am hopeful today.”

It’s true that the impact of hate crimes and discrimination laws is hard to gauge. The federal government doesn’t have consistent, comprehensive data on either, making it difficult to know how frequently they happen.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean Casper won’t notice a difference.

In 2019, the Casper City Council voted to amend its animal control ordinance and add animal protection officers to the city’s police department.

At the time, Casper was overwhelmed with dog attacks, Henley, the former city attorney, said. Sometimes over 100 attacks would be reported in a single year.

But since that amendment, he hasn’t seen as many coming through the city attorney’s office. Maybe the anti-discrimination ordinance will have a similar effect.

In any case, the council will be watching closely. It will be notified by the city attorney’s office if and when the ordinance is used.

“That’s going to be the real tell of whether I was wrong,” said Cathey, “or whether maybe I had an insight into the future.”