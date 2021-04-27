Audit finds CATC received local money while all operations were funded by CARES Act

The Casper Area Transportation Coalition reportedly billed and received extra money in 2020 while all operations were already being funded by CARES Act money, according to an audit report obtained by the Star-Tribune.
A release issued by the city Friday said the city made the decision to take over transportation operations on April 7 “due to a lack of accountability by CATC leadership on funding.” The audit was ordered, according to the report, to look into “potential exploitation of funding sources and contractual amendments to benefit CATC.”
According to the release, once CARES Act money became available in 2020, the city’s contract with CATC was amended to allow all expenses besides utilities to be paid through that fund.
However, an analysis of CATC’s finances found that the agency continued to collect money from local governments — including Mills, Bar Nunn, Evansville and the county — and other funding sources, supposedly as a local match for federal funding.
But Casper City Manager Carter Napier said the need for local matches stopped when CARES money, distributed by the Federal Transit Association, started flowing. The operation was fully funded, Napier said, so the city is unsure why CATC needed to pursue extra money and where exactly it ended up.
According to a copy of the audit report, CATC billed more than $190,000 to other entities in 2020, even after being verbally told by city staff there was no need for additional funding.
“Those efforts to solicit dollars over and above that is, in our opinion, a double-dipping scenario,” Napier said Tuesday, “which our funding partners do not like and makes us very, very nervous.”
The city says CATC also applied for around $700,000 in grants and received roughly $300,000 even after the CARES money came in. Additionally, the audit reported that Mills had been paying CATC with its own CARES dollars while all operations were already being covered by CARES money received by Casper. According to Napier, CATC owes Mills and its other grant sources their money back.
Louis Grunewald, CATC board president, said Tuesday that the audit ordered by the city has the numbers “all wrong.” He claimed that the audit, or “forensic report,” didn’t examine the city’s side of CATC’s finances and therefore can’t show the complete picture. Napier said the auditors, the same ones used by the city for its comprehensive annual audit, did look at Casper’s financial records related to grant funding for CATC.
The audit also found CATC had made nearly $70,000 from bus fares between March and December last year, but stopped reporting those earnings to the city after February. Any revenue raised by the agency’s operations, according to the audit, is supposed to be given to the city of Casper and used to reduce the need for federal funding — but can’t if it goes unreported.
Grunewald said CATC has reported its finances, including fare revenue, to the city every month, but said the city claimed it did not receive any of that information. Community Development Director Liz Becher said Tuesday that the city continued to receive financial reports from the agency, but data on local match funding stopped being included in those documents around March 2020.
The audit analysis also found that CATC’s net income started to climb in 2019 — a dramatic shift from decades under former director Marge Cole in which the agency consistently reported very low or even negative income every year. By the end of last fiscal year, the report shows a net income of over $400,000. Becher said that trend caught the city’s eye.
“CATC pretty much was operating hand-to-mouth,” Becher said. “We would get the grants, we would expend the grants… we thought it had all been deployed, so this was surprising when we saw what the net income was tallied at.”
Friday’s release from the city also addressed concerns over Casper’s ability to run the transit system without access to the same dispatch software used by CATC. The city said when it tried to buy the same software CATC uses, the seller had heard about the ongoing dispute and denied the sale until the city reached an agreement with CATC.
But Napier said the city already has systems in place to dispatch police and other emergency services, and can adapt those to cover on-demand transit requests and bus routes.
Grunewald said Tuesday that there’s a big difference between 911 dispatchers and buses, again stating his doubts that Casper will be able to operate the system by May 7, when the contract is set to end. But thanks to a flurry of hiring and internal planning for the transition, Napier said he’s confident it will all go smoothly.
“We are steadfast that our decision to terminate our relationship with CATC was the right decision for Casper area citizens,” Napier said in Friday’s release. “We will not have a break in transit service, and we will not have a break in the federal funding that provides that service.”
Napier said the decision to terminate CATC’s contract with the city was in the works for around two months before it was announced on April 7, just minutes after CATC leadership was informed.