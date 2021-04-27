Audit finds CATC received local money while all operations were funded by CARES Act

Grunewald said CATC has reported its finances, including fare revenue, to the city every month, but said the city claimed it did not receive any of that information. Community Development Director Liz Becher said Tuesday that the city continued to receive financial reports from the agency, but data on local match funding stopped being included in those documents around March 2020.

The audit analysis also found that CATC’s net income started to climb in 2019 — a dramatic shift from decades under former director Marge Cole in which the agency consistently reported very low or even negative income every year. By the end of last fiscal year, the report shows a net income of over $400,000. Becher said that trend caught the city’s eye.

“CATC pretty much was operating hand-to-mouth,” Becher said. “We would get the grants, we would expend the grants… we thought it had all been deployed, so this was surprising when we saw what the net income was tallied at.”

Friday’s release from the city also addressed concerns over Casper’s ability to run the transit system without access to the same dispatch software used by CATC. The city said when it tried to buy the same software CATC uses, the seller had heard about the ongoing dispute and denied the sale until the city reached an agreement with CATC.