Authorities close Rotary Park, section of Garden Creek Road, for investigation

Authorities in Casper this morning closed Rotary Park and a nearby section of Garden Creek Road as part of an active investigation that sent one to the hospital.

Garden Creek is closed from Casper Mountain Road to Rotary Park Road, according to a Facebook post from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation relates to an incident that began around 6 or 6:30 a.m. in the city limits, according to sheriff's spokesperson Kiera Grogan. It moved into the county and ended on Garden Creek Road.

One person, the driver of the only car involved, was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with "unknown" injuries, the sheriff's office said. No other injuries have been reported.

It's unclear whether there may be any potential criminal charges stemming from the incident, Grogan said.

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the public and authorities would release more information when the road and park reopen.

Officers from the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Fire were on scene until around 9 a.m. A police representative declined to comment on the investigation on Tuesday morning, citing the county's jurisdiction over the matter.