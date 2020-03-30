Authorities find body of missing teen Joey Peterson

Two people riding horses on Sunday found the body of Joey Peterson, the 16-year-old Natrona County boy who disappeared in November after leaving his rural home.

At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the riders found a body on a prairie hillside in the area of Hat 6 Road, about four miles from his family's home, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Natrona County Coroner James Whipps later identified the body as Peterson's.

Peterson left his family's house near Goose Creek Circle east of Casper on Nov. 10, shortly before a storm dropped snow on the area. Scores of volunteers and emergency responders searched for him before the onset of winter temporarily halted the effort.

"We have been, and continue to be, overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, care, and empathy for our family," Peterson's family said in a statement released by the sheriff's office Monday. "Through our ongoing despair and heartbreak we continue to be humbled by our community."

