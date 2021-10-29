 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating after possible weapon seen outside Kelly Walsh High School

  • Updated
Kelly Walsh High School

Cars come and go from Kelly Walsh High School in fall 2017.

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

Students at Kelly Walsh High reported seeing a person parked in an SUV outside the school holding an item that resembled a weapon, the Natrona County School District said Friday.

The SUV left the campus parking lot, and students and staff were safe, the district said.

In response, an increased police presence was planned at area schools. 

The students had reported seeing a silver SUV parked in front of Kelly Walsh. The passenger in that vehicle held out an item resembling a weapon, the district said.

Police and Kelly Walsh staff were investigating the incident and reviewing camera footage. 

The district asked the public to keep an eye out for suspicious behavior. 

