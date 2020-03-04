Authorities investigating Casper man after hit-and-run crash killed local woman

Authorities suspect a local man of criminal responsibility in the weekend death of a local woman hit and killed by a moving vehicle.
The man, Jerald Fallon, 40, is thought by law enforcement to have been drinking Saturday night, when the crash near the U.S. Highway 20/26 bypass and Interstate 25 killed Kelly Marie Black, 42.
The latest information — which came Wednesday in a midday coroner’s statement, a pair of brief afternoon comments by a sheriff’s spokesman and a late afternoon court hearing on a different issue — is the clearest picture yet of an investigation that authorities have thus far been reticent to discuss.
The case first came to light early on Sunday morning when the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said that it was seeking Fallon as a witness in a crash involving a pedestrian. Then, on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced it had made contact with Fallon the evening prior while arresting him on a warrant in an unrelated case.
On Wednesday, Coroner Jim Whipps released a brief written statement regarding Black’s death. He said in a follow-up phone conversation that she had died in the crash. A sheriff’s spokesman by mid-afternoon confirmed that Black was the pedestrian in the wreck. Sgt. Taylor Courtney, the spokesman, said the case remains under investigation but declined to otherwise comment.
Late on Wednesday afternoon, Fallon appeared wearing a jail uniform and shackles in Natrona County District Court. He has not yet been charged in Black’s death. Instead, Fallon appeared in court before an audience of seven on the outstanding warrant. At the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Trevor Schenk began proceedings to revoke the probation Fallon is serving for a felony drug conviction dating to last year.
You have free articles remaining.
Judge Kerri Johnson, reading from a document that was not immediately available to the Star-Tribune through the court’s computer system, told Fallon that the three allegations underlying prosecutors’ request date to the last week. Fallon, according to the government, was on Saturday seen drinking alcohol. Fallon the same day and again on Sunday failed to get in touch with the probation agent supervising him, according to prosecutors.
Fallon was required neither to admit nor deny the allegations and he told Johnson only that he understood the state’s allegations. He will be able to answer them at a later hearing.
Schenk then asked Johnson to hold Fallon without a bond setting, which he acknowledged was unusual in a drug probation revocation. The prosecutor said, though, that the sheriff’s office was investigating Fallon as a homicide suspect dating to Saturday night. Schenk did not describe the nature of the homicide but said that deputies were drawing up a probable cause affidavit, a document that can be used by prosecutors to support filing of criminal charges.
“It is the state’s position,” Schenk said in requesting Fallon’s incarceration, “that he is a substantial risk of flight at this point.”
Johnson set Fallon’s bail at $50,000 cash-only and a deputy led him from the courtroom.
Schenk told the Star-Tribune after the hearing that he could not specify anticipated charges in the homicide investigation.
Courtney, the sheriff’s spokesman, declined by phone after the hearing to elaborate on Schenk’s statement. He did confirm that the sheriff’s office only investigation involving Fallon is in connection with the Saturday crash.