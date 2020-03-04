Authorities investigating Casper man after hit-and-run crash killed local woman

Late on Wednesday afternoon, Fallon appeared wearing a jail uniform and shackles in Natrona County District Court. He has not yet been charged in Black’s death. Instead, Fallon appeared in court before an audience of seven on the outstanding warrant. At the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Trevor Schenk began proceedings to revoke the probation Fallon is serving for a felony drug conviction dating to last year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judge Kerri Johnson, reading from a document that was not immediately available to the Star-Tribune through the court’s computer system, told Fallon that the three allegations underlying prosecutors’ request date to the last week. Fallon, according to the government, was on Saturday seen drinking alcohol. Fallon the same day and again on Sunday failed to get in touch with the probation agent supervising him, according to prosecutors.

Fallon was required neither to admit nor deny the allegations and he told Johnson only that he understood the state’s allegations. He will be able to answer them at a later hearing.