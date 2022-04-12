 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Authorities locate missing Mills man

  • Updated
  • 0
Delbert Spence

Delbert Spence

 Mills Police Department

Local law enforcement has located Delbert Spence Sr., a man missing from Mills, after asking the public for help.

Spence was safe when found, a sheriff's spokesperson said about an hour after issuing the call.

Mills police and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office released statements Tuesday morning, urging people to keep an eye out for Spence.

The 63-year-old was reported missing after he walked away from his Mills home on Monday night.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to recycle in Casper

How to recycle in Casper

It’s free to use the city’s eight recycling depots, plus ones in Mills and Bar Nunn — you just have to know what can go in and how to sort it.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka doctors warn of critical equipment shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News