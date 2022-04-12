Authorities locate missing Mills man

Local law enforcement has located Delbert Spence Sr., a man missing from Mills, after asking the public for help.
Spence was safe when found, a sheriff's spokesperson said about an hour after issuing the call.
Mills police and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office released statements Tuesday morning, urging people to keep an eye out for Spence.
The 63-year-old was reported missing after he walked away from his Mills home on Monday night.
