Authorities search for missing Natrona County woman

Authorities in Natrona County are searching for a missing woman whose car was found abandoned off Forest Oil Road.
Diane Broadway, 79, suffered from dementia. Casper police were told she was missing on Monday, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office statement released Tuesday.
The sheriff's office found her blue 2020 Volkswagen Beetle abandoned off Forest Oil Road in rural Natrona County west of Casper. Authorities suspect it had been there since Wednesday or Thursday.
Anyone with information about Broadway is asked to call the Natrona County Sheriff's Office at 307-235-9282 or Casper Police Department at 235-8278.
