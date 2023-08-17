As Natrona County prepares to send children back to school, community members are asked to work together to ensure a safe school year, officials announced.

The first day of school for Natrona County students is Aug. 28, the school district and the sheriff’s office said in a joint statement.

Drivers should pay “careful attention” to school zones again, the statement said. Motorists must obey all traffic laws, and should familiarize themselves with traffic signs, crosswalks and school zones on daily commutes and throughout the entire county.

Officials say “now is a great time to have proactive conversations with your children” about daily walks to and from school, internet safety, dealing with strangers and driving safety, the statement said.

When walking or biking to and from school, children should be urged to put down distractions such as cell phones and headphones, the statement said. Never run across intersections or enter streets behind parked cars or other objects that can obstruct people’s view.

It is important to keep children safe online, and the best way to do that is “to know who they are talking to,” the statement said.

“Have an honest, age-appropriate conversation with your kids about online expectations and, most importantly, tell a parent/trusted adult if they ever encounter an uncomfortable situation online,” the statement said.

Members of the public are asked to discuss with children who trusted adults are – parents, teachers, police officers, firefighters, relatives and so on, the statement said.

“If anyone approaches your child, offers them a ride, asks for directions or makes them feel uncomfortable, instruct them to say ‘NO,’ get away from the situation (GO), and TELL a trusted adult,” the statement said.

Lastly, people should eliminate distractions while driving, and talk with teen drivers about the importance of doing so, too, the statement said.

“Never text and drive and keep your eyes on the road,” the statement said.

