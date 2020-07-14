Banner Health set to acquire Wyoming Medical Center in $200 million deal

Keeping care close to home

Still, there's plenty of opportunity in Wyoming to attract more patients. As other officials have said for years, Chulick told the Star-Tribune in January that as much as 24 percent of the care in Wyoming leaves the state for cheaper services in larger cities, like Denver, Billings and Salt Lake City. That's at least partially driven by the high costs of health care in Wyoming, where costs born by the consumer and insurance companies are higher than anywhere else in the nation. Chulick has said one of the goals of WMC's pursuit of a partner was to keep more of that care in the Equality State.