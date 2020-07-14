Banner Health set to acquire Wyoming Medical Center in $200 million deal

Hospital giant Banner Health is set to acquire Wyoming Medical Center in a deal worth more than $200 million, hospital and county officials announced Tuesday morning.
The deal has yet to be finalized, and it requires the blessing of WMC's board and approval by the Natrona County commissioners. But as it stands now, the agreement would see Banner, an Arizona-based system that operates more than two dozen hospitals, buy WMC's land, equipment and buildings from the county for $157 million. The county is technically WMC's landlord, though it charges virtually nothing in exchange for the hospital providing charity care to low-income residents.
The deal would also include eliminating $50 million of WMC's debt, which the hospital has accumulated via bonds that it used to build its West Tower and finance the purchase of Mountain View Regional.
Of the $157 million the county will receive under the proposal, it will keep roughly $120 million. The rest will go to the hospital's foundation in a "one-time" payment.
Eric Nelson, the Natrona County attorney, told the Star-Tribune last week that the most recent audit determined the land, buildings and equipment of the hospital were valued at $109 million.
Nelson said the $109 million represents the historic costs of assets minus depreciation. He said the $157 million represents the market value of the assets.
The rest of WMC's assets -- those that aren't county-owned -- would also be shuffled into the foundation. In all, the foundation would receive somewhere in the neighborhood of $220 million, which -- WMC says -- "would result in one of the largest philanthropic foundations in Wyoming."
WMC has an existing foundation, though the $220 million windfall would radically change its footprint. Federal tax returns from 2017 indicated the foundation had $1.9 million in net revenue.
On top of the various financial maneuverings, Banner would also commit to investing $100 million in WMC's "facilities, technology, programs, people and operations" over the next 10 years. The deal would also allow WMC to tap into Banner's vast provider and service resources, and the press release states that the deal would "keep and expand the delivery of medical services in rural areas here in Wyoming," which would include "an investment in the development and growth of telehealth services."
"We're excited to share the proposed details of how we can bring together two market-leading and highly respected healthcare organizations to provide even stronger regional, high-quality healthcare to our patients and the people of Wyoming," WMC CEO Michele Chulick said in a statement.
In a separate statement, the Natrona County commissioners voiced support for the deal.
"First, the prospect of WMC joining Banner Health is a special opportunity that we believe can drive healthcare forward for our community, helping ultimately to make local healthcare even better for those we serve today and for generations that follow," the commissioners wrote. "We believe Banner is the right partner for WMC and for Natrona County."
Reasons to partner
WMC has been pursuing a partner of some kind for several years, though that process has accelerated in the past 12 months, when it publicly announced its efforts. Initially, the hospital said it was looking for an affiliation deal. But in January, when WMC announced that it had signed a letter of intent with Banner, hospital officials indicated that they were pursuing a number of options.
According to the hospital's press release, the deal would take the form of a "membership substitution." The model is common for nonprofit acquisitions and involves the seller -- in this case WMC -- retaining its corporate structure and some local control, while the buyer -- Banner -- takes overall ownership of the seller's assets and assumes responsibility for the seller's debts.
There has been a significant wave of hospital acquisitions and consolidations in recent years. There are a variety of reasons for this -- including pressures from the Affordable Care Act -- but a primary one for independent hospitals in rural areas has been purchasing power and struggles with economies of scale. A small, independent hospital in Wyoming pays full price for various equipment, for instance, while a giant like Banner has the purchasing power to get bargain deals. Smaller hospitals can tap into the vast resources of a larger system to fund capital construction, or it can cut costs by utilizing existing resources.
A roundup of consolidation studies by the National Council on Compensation Insurance found that mergers "can lead to operating cost reductions for acquired hospitals of 15%−30%." But, NCCI continued, that hasn't led to lower costs for patients: "Reductions in hospital operating costs do not translate into price decreases. Research to date shows that hospital mergers increase the average price of hospital services by 6%−18%."
Ge Bai, a health policy and finance expert at Johns Hopkins, told the Star-Tribune that newly merged hospitals have increased negotiating power with not just vendors but also with insurance companies, "which leads to higher prices for patients." That conclusion was echoed by a 2012 report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, one of the largest health care think tanks in the country.
Though the deal would open the door for cost savings, WMC hasn't been hurting for cash. Hospital officials have said repeatedly that WMC was entering its search for a partner from a strong financial position. Publicly available financial statements indicate that the hospital took in $8.1 million in operating income last year, on $260 million in revenue. Factoring in investment returns, WMC posted $17 million in net revenues in fiscal year 2019.
It also recently neutralized its primary antagonist: Mountain View Regional, which was started by disgruntled WMC alums and had been successful enough to siphon off a recurring federal payment worth millions. WMC bought Mountain View in spring 2018 for $37 million, turning its east Casper location into a satellite campus. After the Mountain View deal, WMC became the state's largest hospital, with 235 beds and a network of outpatient clinics. It also serves as the regional trauma and referral center and is the most profitable facility in the state.
Keeping care close to home
Still, there's plenty of opportunity in Wyoming to attract more patients. As other officials have said for years, Chulick told the Star-Tribune in January that as much as 24 percent of the care in Wyoming leaves the state for cheaper services in larger cities, like Denver, Billings and Salt Lake City. That's at least partially driven by the high costs of health care in Wyoming, where costs born by the consumer and insurance companies are higher than anywhere else in the nation. Chulick has said one of the goals of WMC's pursuit of a partner was to keep more of that care in the Equality State.
Banner, meanwhile, is a massive hospital system with facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Nebraska and Wyoming. It, like WMC, is a nonprofit, and its balance sheet is orders of magnitude larger than any hospital in Wyoming. According to its most recent tax filings, Banner posted a net revenue of $726 million in 2018; its assets are worth nearly $6 billion. It spends $2.5 billion on salaries and wages -- nearly 10 times WMC's total expenses.
Banner already had an established presence in Wyoming, with hospitals in Worland, Torrington and Wheatland.
WMC was one of the last large Wyoming hospitals to stand fully alone. Laramie's Ivinson Memorial and Cheyenne Regional had both signed deals with UC Health in recent years.
Hospital officials have said for more than a year that WMC wants to keep its identity and name. The proposed deal appears to allow that, though the press release indicates that WMC will "co-brand with Banner at some point in the future." Patients will continue to see their same doctors. A new advisory board, made up of physicians and community leaders, will be created to "have the responsbility to focus on the strategic future on healthcare in Wyoming."
Though it will be divested from the hospital, Natrona County would "preserve the ability to legally enforce Banner's commitments to maintain an acute care hospital satisfying certain basic hospital criteria and to continue to provide care for prisoners and individuals subject to involuntary hospitalization" under the deal.
"Our vision is to keep and grow access to exceptional care close to home right here in Wyoming, and in doing so improve the overall health of the communities we serve," Chulick said in the press release. "Our goal is to reinforce and advance WMC as a provider of quality healthcare and sustained economic engine for our community."
Before the county commissioners and WMC's board cast their separate votes, the commissioners will hold two public forums. They will be held at 5:30 p.m. on July 22 and July 28, at the county courthouse (attendees must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines).
