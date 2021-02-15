Bar Nunn and Mills taking fight to control water system to the state

But an analysis from Wardwell, cited in a letter from its legal team in response to September’s proposal, shows that its users (particularly those who don’t live in either Bar Nunn or Mills) may actually lose out on this deal. First, the district said it can’t afford the exit fee it would need to pay to remove itself from the Central Wyoming Regional Water System Joint Power Board. If it was dissolved, its assets would need to be sold and divided among its users before the towns could buy the necessary infrastructure for their own operations.

“Wardwell’s infrastructure and services are worth a considerable amount of money that cannot simply be given to a joint committee or powers board,” Wardwell attorneys Kyle Ridgeway and Alia Scott wrote in the letter.

Under the towns’ proposal, the areas outside Mills and Bar Nunn, which make up about 19% of the Wardwell district’s area, would be paying out-of-town rates for their water. And while Mills already has its own water plant that serves the 80% of the town that lies outside of Wardwell, Ridgeway and Scott say their infrastructure would need to be updated to meet the requirements to join the Regional Water System.

Ford and Coleman see no issue with splitting the county land between their towns, and said that they’d determined it would actually be saving those people money.