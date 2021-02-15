Bar Nunn and Mills taking fight to control water system to the state

Bar Nunn and Mills are taking their efforts to dissolve the Wardwell Water and Sewer District to the state level.
With a bill moving through the House from local sponsor Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, which would allow towns to absorb water and sewer districts like Wardwell, the towns’ mayors are hoping to bypass a county government that’s stagnated on the issue.
Citing needless extra fees, bureaucracy and high rates, Mills and Bar Nunn both passed resolutions last year in support of dissolving Wardwell — but the effort goes back even farther. In February 2019, the towns moved to form a committee aimed at absorbing Wardwell’s infrastructure, services and customers, including those outside either towns’ limits.
Now, Sweeney is sponsoring a bill that would make it easier for municipalities to absorb control of local water and sewer districts. If passed, towns could make the transfer by ordinance instead of having to go through the county.
“It’s really an economic development issue, because Bar Nunn is at a point where it’s become very difficult for them to expand without water and sewer system developments,” Sweeney said. “Which is totally tied to Wardwell. So we’re trying to clarify in state statute how that might look for other districts moving forward, across the state, that may have similar problems.”
Bar Nunn Mayor Patrick Ford said he’s concerned about Wardwell deterring developers in the area, who tell him they’d rather build elsewhere in Natrona County without the double layer of applications and bureaucracy that the district imposes. Sweeney said he hadn’t personally heard of any other communities looking for this kind of legislation.
Another bill in the state’s House of Representatives, referred to the Corporations committee earlier this month, would limit fees, mill levies and other taxes imposed by improvement and service districts like Wardwell.
In September, the mayors brought a proposal to the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners, informing them that Mills and Bar Nunn wanted to dissolve Wardwell, split its territory and assume its operations as municipalities. When that proposal fizzled, Ford said they started collecting signatures to petition the commissioners to send the matter to a public vote.
“There’ve been about 450 signed petitions of users in the district to dissolve,” said Seth Coleman, the mayor of Mills. “That represents a good portion of the district.”
The landowners who have signed the petition so far — one per plot, Ford says — have brought grievances over rate hikes, high fees and customer service issues to the mayors for years. Benefits listed on the petition include increased accountability for customers, one utility bill and less bureaucracy to deal with, better rates and the elimination of Wardwell’s additional mill levy tax.
But an analysis from Wardwell, cited in a letter from its legal team in response to September’s proposal, shows that its users (particularly those who don’t live in either Bar Nunn or Mills) may actually lose out on this deal. First, the district said it can’t afford the exit fee it would need to pay to remove itself from the Central Wyoming Regional Water System Joint Power Board. If it was dissolved, its assets would need to be sold and divided among its users before the towns could buy the necessary infrastructure for their own operations.
“Wardwell’s infrastructure and services are worth a considerable amount of money that cannot simply be given to a joint committee or powers board,” Wardwell attorneys Kyle Ridgeway and Alia Scott wrote in the letter.
Under the towns’ proposal, the areas outside Mills and Bar Nunn, which make up about 19% of the Wardwell district’s area, would be paying out-of-town rates for their water. And while Mills already has its own water plant that serves the 80% of the town that lies outside of Wardwell, Ridgeway and Scott say their infrastructure would need to be updated to meet the requirements to join the Regional Water System.
Ford and Coleman see no issue with splitting the county land between their towns, and said that they’d determined it would actually be saving those people money.
“We have a responsibility to not leave those people either without services, or with services that are so high that they can’t afford it,” Coleman said. “We had engineers study the system and find a logical physical and jurisdictional boundary.”
Ford said they’re resorting to the state legislature now because they see this problem as an issue with existing state statute. Like Sweeney, he hadn’t heard of any other places in Wyoming with the same grievances, but said that areas like Rock Springs, Jackson or Gillette “are the most likely to be impacted by this next as they continue to grow, run into other districts outside of their boundaries” within the next half-century.