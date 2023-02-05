Former MLB player and Casper native Mike Devereaux was honored by the city Saturday night at a Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming event.

The date, Feb. 4, 2023, was officially declared as Mike Deveraux Day. Devereaux said he always loves coming back home to take in some fresh air and the stunning mountain ranges. This visit was special because his family was with him.

“I promised them they’d see snow for the first time, and they did. Thank you, Casper,” he said during his speech. “Second thing I promised them, they would be as cold as they’ve ever been in their lives.”

Devereaux was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers straight out of college in 1985 and went on to play 12 seasons in the majors. He won the 1995 National League Championship Series MVP while playing for the Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series that year.

Wyoming’s aspiring athletes should stick with it if they have a dream of a sports career, such as he did, he told the Star-Tribune. He was wearing a green blazer and a giant smile and was sipping an aluminum-bottled Budweiser. Attendees and friends came up to shake his hand and take pictures.

“As long as they allow you to wear the uniform, keep playing,” he said. “We all already know what happens if you quit.”

Devereaux auctioned off a signed jersey to benefit the club. His son stood up and rapidly turned his head in every direction as bid cards went up, so he could see who was betting on his father. The jersey sold for just under $3,000.

Devereaux said his greatest achievement in life isn’t what one might expect.

“It was graduating from college. My family. Spending time with my kids. Sports was great and fun, but it ends,” he said.

The Boys & Girls Club event was one of the group's biggest fundraisers, with all proceeds benefiting Central Wyoming youth. It was held at the Ford Wyoming Center this year. People came dressed in sparkly mini dresses, gowns, fur coats and suits of all kinds to bet on auction items.

Over $350,000 was raised solely in donations at the beginning of the evening. Casper philanthropist Susie McMurry donated $50,000 to the event before her death on Jan. 28. The McMurry foundation donated an additional $50,000.

There was a moment of silence for her passing.

“It was a smile, a hug, a how are you, how is your family,” CEO Ashley Bright said. “Suzy believed in following your dreams.”

There were dozens of items auctioned off at the fundraiser including a 1989 Cadillac, a private dinner with the governor at the Wyoming Governor’s Mansion in Cheyenne and a seven-day trip to Bali. Last year, a record-setting $812,000 was raised.

The club serves nearly 11,600 boys and girls at 11 club sites in Central Wyoming.