It might be something that many people don’t want to talk about, but it’s unpredictable and inevitable for everyone: death.

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be hosting a Death Cafe from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 21 at Barbarian Coffee Roasters on Center Street in downtown Casper. The entire point, according to the hospice, is to talk about death to become more engaged with life.

Anyone is welcome; the event is free, including the treats and coffee, which take inspiration from Mexico’s Day of the Dead holiday. (There are sugar skull cupcakes and death-themed china that the hospice uses, said Susan Burk, the organization’s community liaison.)

It’s pretty much an open forum to ask questions that might be discouraged or even taboo in other settings, Burk told the Star-Tribune. One time, there were undertakers from a few different funeral homes around Casper there, and it turned into a sort of “ask the undertaker” conversation, she said.

“It kind of goes where it goes,” she said.

Oftentimes, a person’s attitude towards death is tied deeply with religious beliefs or personal spirituality. There have been pastors and chaplains there to help people with end-of-life-related questions, Burk said, but the event as a whole is not centered around “right” or “wrong” beliefs. Organizers don’t discourage religious questions, and they accept all sort of faiths, Burk said, including those that don’t believe in an afterlife.

Burk will be there to guide the conversation, too.

Similarly, the event has seen a range of attitudes towards death, from people who are ready to go to those who are intensely fearful of dying. Cultural perceptions about death have changed greatly, Burk said, because death used to happen in the home, and while we’ve distanced ourselves from it, we can’t escape it.

It’s a “chance to have authentic conversations,” she said.

What the event is not is grief counseling or bereavement support. What it is, Burk told the Star-Tribune, is a chance to vent out fears of death to live more fully.

More information about the event can be found on the Casper Death Café’s Facebook page.