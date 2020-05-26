Beartrap Summer Festival cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Beartrap Summer Festival has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, held annually on Casper Mountain, is the latest in a series of entertainment and sporting cancellations due to COVID-19.

This year’s planned headliners -- Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers and the Charlie Daniels Band -- are now booked to play next year’s festival slated for Aug. 7-8 2021 at Beartrap Meadow, according to an announcement on the event’s website.

“They, along with us and everyone in the venue, live entertainment and concert industry are reeling from the current climate for gatherings of our size in the era of ‘social distancing’, and deeply regret that this year’s festival is to be one of the many impacted by COVID-19,” according to the announcement.

There are no tickets to refund because concerns about COVID-19 delayed the presale, but tickets that people already have from the festival’s donations to local charity partners will be honored at the 2021 festival.

