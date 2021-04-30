Beartrap Summer Festival to return in August

The Beartrap Summer Festival is coming back.
The two-day music festival is returning to Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain on Aug. 7-8, organizers announced Friday.
This year’s lineup includes headliners Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers on Saturday and Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Sunday, as well as other nationally and regionally recognized musicians.
Tickets are on sale at beartrapsummerfestival.com.
Aside from the music, the festival is also set to bring in local vendors, an open-air food court, a beer garden, kids activities, a VIP space and camping near the meadow.
Other performers will include Wylie Jones, Ben Rice, That Damned Sasquatch, Ryan Chris & The Roughcuts, The Lionel Young Band, Felix y Los Gatos, and Ghost Town Blues Band.
This story will be updated.
Ellen Gerst
