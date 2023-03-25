It’s a cube-shaped space, with windows at the front and green walls.

Illuminated by lamps, it glows softly from the inside.

A couple of foldaway tables line the perimeter, along with a few smudged mirrors propped up against the walls.

A garment rack in the back is stuffed with puffy, velvety, shiny clothes of every conceivable color and style.

That’s in addition to the duffel bags, grocery bags, purses and even a wagon filled to the brim with the same medley of Hollywood-worthy clothing articles. It’s like walking into the most extravagant Goodwill you’ve ever seen.

A blanket with cartoon sloths hangs over the back of an office chair.

Thin black carpet covers the entire floor, and every square inch of it is dusted with glitter. Look close enough and you’re bound to find the odd sequin or pink feather, too.

On the back wall, there’s a chalkboard covered in drawings and messages scrawled in red and yellow.

Then there’s all the lingerie on the floor. And the bottle of Jack Daniels on the table. And the beat-up cardboard box in the hallway unceremoniously christened the “pastie spray box” with black marker.

Elsewhere in this Casper nightclub, someone is playing pop music at ear-splitting volume, and the bass is making the room shake like a railroad car. The smell of hairspray and bitter glue in the air is overwhelming.

You can barely make out the lyrics: “Will you be my sugar rush? Make me get high with just one touch?”

***

It’s 7:20 p.m. About 10 minutes until curtain.

The Keyhole girls — clad in American flag-patterned bikinis, sailor caps and go-go boots — are standing in the windows of The Void, striking pin-up poses to greet guests and the occasional passerby. It’s late August, about 70 degrees, and the sun is still up.

The Void, at this time, is a new nightclub and community space in Casper, and Keyhole’s sixth home venue in its roughly 10-year tenure.

The establishment hosts events predominately geared toward young people — think late mid-to-late teens and early twenties — but some nights are adults-only.

This is one of those nights.

Back in the dressing room, there is the rustle of jewelry, the peeling of shoes off a sticky floor and the smell of adrenaline.

“Are my tassels on straight?” says one in the group, but it’s so crowded with dancers it could have been anyone. Even if you’re hugging the wall like a gecko, you’re in someone’s way.

Five minutes to go.

Everyone crams into the room and squishes together for a pre-show group selfie, and for a precious moment, everything is still. Snap.

The dancers disperse, exit the room, walk down the hall and line up behind a black sequin curtain: women of all shapes, sizes and ages, brought together by a shared love for burlesque. And a lot of hairspray, bobby pins and super glue.

***

Misha “Janet Majors” Corkill-Bomgaars, 19, and Fay “Mzzz. DeLight” Hall, 43, emerge from their parked car just north of David Street Station in downtown Casper.

The roommates walk down to Ash Street, cross Yellowstone and approach the west face of an enormous red-brick building on the corner. For them, it's early in the day; Janet Majors and Mzzz. DeLight both work as night auditors.

On this recent March evening, the sidewalks are empty and there’s no traffic. It’d be quiet if it weren’t for the relentless wheeze and rattle of the wind.

Up a short cement ramp are five inconspicuous metal doors.

These doors don’t have any handles, and they won’t pry open, either. It’s like a speakeasy: you just have to knock and wait around for someone to let you in.

Suddenly, one of the doors in the middle swings open to reveal a big auditorium: theater four of The Lyric. It’s freezing inside, and the lights are dim.

At the bottom of several rows of retractable, red-tweed theater seats stands Fathom Swanson, madame of Keyhole Peepshow, on a black stage.

Fathom is 35, with red hair often pulled back in a braid and a proclivity for T-shirt dresses.

Behind her are two sets of curtains: a vintage red-and-gold set she got secondhand, and black sequin ones she made herself.

Taylor “Sutton Sour” Crnich, 25, walks in wearing that cartoon sloth blanket draped over her head and shoulders like a cape.

Theater four is Keyhole Peepshow's new home venue, now that The Void’s closed.

It's not the first time the troupe's had a home venue shutter — the women used to perform at the Hall on Ash, the Wonder Bar and the Black and Gold Grille, all closed now. While they’d like to put down roots at The Lyric, the team's learned to predict the unpredictable. Home is wherever their curtains and tubs of costumes are.

Tonight, Fathom has convened a team meeting to discuss the upcoming April show, as well as the next year's worth of performances.

But first things first: costume returns.

To her left is a table piled high with theater paraphernalia. Blonde wigs. Bedazzled jackets. A vinyl leopard-print bag. An elegant white fur coat, the kind you’d expect a rich old lady to wear around Manhattan.

Much of what the team wears on stage is thrifted, handmade or some combination of the two — and used until it’s literally falling apart.

Fathom holds up a pair of black ankle boots for the team to inspect, like an auctioneer.

The boots were left behind at Keyhole’s Christmas show four months ago. She’s been looking for their owner ever since.

“They were not at The Void when we got there,” says Fathom.

Any takers? No?

The Lyric used to be a movie theater, and before that, an auto showroom and garage.

It’s now an event venue owned by a group that previously organized under the name “citizens for a civic auditorium.” There aren’t a lot of buildings in Casper that can accommodate multiple full-fledged theater productions, and the owners are hoping it’ll catch on as a space for concerts, plays and the like. The building also has storage units in the basement.

Much of the establishment remains unchanged from its movie theater days — bright red-and-purple carpet tiles and stage curtains of a deep sapphire blue. Not to mention the retractable seats.

The Lyric’s lobby has been completely neutralized, though, with gray walls, a gray floor and a gray countertop in the back.

After 15 to 20 minutes of sorting costumes and shoes, it’s time to talk about the year ahead.

“This is what I have,” says Fathom, reading out the schedule. They’re booked for shows in April, June, July, September, October, December.

And does anyone want to enter the Colorado Burlesque Festival? she offers. The deadline to apply is tomorrow at midnight.

The festival is July 6 through July 8.

“And keep in mind,” she continues, “I will not be there.” She’s out of town that week.

There’s a murmur. They’ve never been to a festival before. Do they really want to go to their first one without Fathom?

“I don’t know about that,” says Janet Majors, giggling.

“I think you can be there,” Fathom replies, offering an encouraging nudge.

“You gotta give us an instruction manual and make us all unaccompanied minor flags,” Janet jokes.

“If you guys are down, I'll figure it out," Fathom says. "And we'll see what happens."

***

K. Rayne finds a bare stretch of wall in the hallway right outside The Void dressing room and slumps down, gasping for breath.

K. is 33, a lifelong dance lover, and has been a part of the troupe for more than five years. A Keyhole vet, as the other dancers put it.

She reaches down and tugs off her gold heels. Time for a break.

Anjel “Diabla” Mares, 20, rounds the corner with the box of tips. She was recruited to the troupe by Janet Majors — the two have been best friends since they were kids.

“Want me to dump these next to you?” Diabla asks K. Rayne.

“Huh?” she replies, mind rejoining body. “Oh yeah.”

Diabla turns the box upside down and gives it a shake. A handful of crumpled up bills — along with the bra K. Rayne (people know her this way inside and outside of burlesque) peeled off during the performance — fall to the cold wood floor.

K., still catching her breath, leans over and starts unfurling the bills. She stacks them and smooths them over.

***

Fathom spreads a yellow-and-orange cloth over the dining table. The design on it is Art Nouveau, with red-headed women in dresses, surrounded by vines and birds and other nature imagery. One appears to be playing a lyre.

”My summertime goddess tapestry,” says Fathom. “Figured that was appropriate to have out.”

She picks out some white and blue napkins with swirly floral embellishments to go with it.

The dining table takes up almost the entire length of the living room. She’s expecting 18 dinner guests.

It’s a few days after the August show, and everyone is invited to come celebrate. It’s Fathom’s way of saying thank you, and to cherish time together when things aren’t so hectic.

“Sometime, we’re gonna have to fit 20 at a table,” Fathom says, placing a neatly folded napkin in front of every chair.

Walter, Fathom’s elderly rescue dog, stands wedged in the narrow walkway between the table and the wall, hardly moving a muscle. His reputation for being a perpetual tripping hazard has earned him the nickname “Walt the Wall.”

“You're obstructing our workflow, dude,” Fathom says to him.

Fathom’s west Casper house is always cluttered, and her front door is always open.

The living room is crammed with antiques — the kind with warm wood tones and brass accents. There are still Easter decorations up.

In one corner hangs a framed glamor shot of Becky, her mother-in-law. Becky is wearing a cherry red vinyl jacket, and turning the collar out with her fingers. The background of the photo is various shades of hot pink, like she’s inside of a lava lamp.

A whiteboard sits askew on an armchair behind the couch. “VOID, Fri/Sat. Call time 6 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m.,” it says.

Not unlike drag, these days burlesque is on the cusp of being edgy and fringe, while also sort of mainstream.

Keyhole Peepshow may be known for its two-hour, strictly 18+ shows. But the group is also glad to dance at family-friendly events, members will assure you, with no stripping or innuendo whatsoever.

And Casper’s not really sure how to feel about that.

Last year, the team was asked to perform at a local museum during Casper Pride, for example. The audience was not happy when, at one point during the show, the dancers unbuttoned their collared shirts to reveal tank tops. Some people walked out.

Casper’s embrace of burlesque might be arms-length, says Fathom, but the community seems to be coming around. The team was recently asked to perform at a wedding.

Whatever happens — underground or not — burlesque isn’t going anywhere, she says. The art form has already weathered more than a century of ups-and-downs.

And in its decade of existence, so has Keyhole Peepshow. These days, the troupe has a dozen or so regular performers, give or take. It wasn’t long ago that the team had just four or five.

“We’re like cockroaches,” Fathom likes to say. “We never die.”

Her immediate dream is to tour around Wyoming, so Keyhole can perform in old historic bars and theaters in places like Cheyenne, Rock Springs and Cody. That, and have the team dance at festivals.

Suddenly Inkwell, one of Fathom’s three cats, jumps up on the table.

“True witch’s house,” she says, shooing him off. “Cats everywhere.”

Fathom sets the last plate down in the corner with a plunk.

An hour later, and all 18 guests are packed around the table.

The conversation melts between wardrobe malfunctions on Friday’s show, favorite bands, "Rocky Horror Picture Show," gas prices, Dita Von Teese, embarrassing high school memories.

Rachel Pryor (29, stage name: “Koi Monsoon”) has brought her 4-year-old daughter, who is already asleep in her lap.

After everyone’s eaten, Fathom, sitting at the head of the table, calls a meeting to order.

Everyone goes silent.

Fathom congratulates the team on a well done. There were hiccups, to be sure, she says — but that’s to be expected the first time you’re performing somewhere new.

Fathom’s hoping they can keep hosting shows at The Void there long-term, but nothing is certain. She urges them not to get too comfortable.

“We always need to be on our toes,” she says.

***

Sutton Sour enters The Void’s dressing room barefoot and damp. Mere seconds ago, she poured the bottle of Jack Daniels over her head at the end of her solo performance to Carrie Underwoods’ “Before He Cheats”. (She actually fills it with unsweetened tea — less messy, less expensive.)

Sutton wraps herself in a towel, puts her hair up, and takes a few breaths.

There’s no time to waste: it’s almost the final act of the night, a group routine to “Sexy Silk” by Jessie J. One by one, the dancers change into matching black sequin and pink feather ensembles.

Twenty-five-year-old Haley Custer, who goes by “Jersey Mayfield,” has saved Sutton some time by getting her black-and-pink bejeweled pasties ready for her. They’re waiting in the pastie box.

“Thank you, baby!” Sutton Sour calls out to her.

***

Two days after the March meeting, Keyhole Peepshow is back in theater four at The Lyric. The lights are low, and the theater glows a soft red, like it’s inside a ruby.

The dancers will put on another more-than-20-act performance in just a few weeks.

And they could have an especially busy year ahead; Fathom has entered three group acts — including the “Sexy Silk” routine — to the Colorado Burlesque Festival.

But no need to worry about that right now.

The team is here to rewatch the Valentine's Day show from last month, their first performance at The Lyric. They danced on that same black stage at the bottom of the theater.

Everyone’s sharing popcorn, cookies and cupcakes. As a thank-you gift, Fathom passes out Valentine's Day-themed goodie bags with things like loofahs and bath bombs in them.

They sing along to “But I Am a Good Girl” and “Before He Cheats,” and crack up at Koi Monsoon's, Lemi Twist's and Jersey Mayfield’s Stepford Wives-themed act.

Fathom puts on Janet Majors and Sutton Sour’s performance to “More Than a Friend” by GIRLI.

Janet reaches for Sutton’s hand, and they stay quiet for almost the whole song, as if they just want a moment to be proud of their hard work. And each other.

Their eyes stay glued to the screen the whole time.

