Benefit breakfast, health screening, babysitting clinic top day

Free tax preparation, a breakfast to benefit the Youth Crisis Center and a babysitting clinic for tweens and teens highlights the Saturday activity in Casper. Here is a summary, as provided to the Star-Tribune.
Through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program, in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019. Services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stonecroft-Casper Vital Network invites all ladies to “Your God-Sized Dreams”… a breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m. at King’s Corner, 112 South Durbin. Enjoy a delightful breakfast, as local authors and speakers Gayle Irwin and Debra Moerke share how their special dreams have come to be realized. A free-will offering will be taken to help cover costs. You are also invited to bring items for assembling into care packages to benefit The Youth Crisis Center residents. Needed items include toiletries, socks and underwear for boys and girls ages 7 to 17. For questions, call Julie at 235-8848 or Sally at 577-5144.
Wyo Central Health Services hosts its first health and wellness screening fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Annex, 120 S. Forest Dr. (behind the Sinclair Gas Station on the corner of 2nd St and Forest Dr.) This event is free and open to the public. Stations will include blood pressure readings, height and weight, BMI, body fat analysis, vision screenings and more.
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m. The Superhero Skate presented by Casper Farm Bureau is 1 to 3 p.m. Your little ones will love zooming across the ice with their favorite superheroes from Dream Upon a Princess LLC. Kiddos who dress as their favorite superhero will receive $1 off ice skating. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
The Fort Caspar Museum Association is pleased to announce its winter Lunch and Learn program. It will be held at Fort Caspar Museum from noon to 2 p.m. and will feature local historian Con Trumbull who will present "Rails Across the Prairie: The Role of Railroads in the Development of the West, 1860s to Present." An optional lunch will be served at noon, followed by the lecture at 1 p.m. Reservations are required for the lunch (call 235-8462). The cost for lunch is $5 for FCMA members and $8 for nonmembers; the lecture is free with paid lunch or free with paid museum admission.
Babysitting 101 offered from 1 to 4:30 p.m.,at the Casper Rec Center is a comprehensive training for ages 11-14. Students will learn solutions to the most common problems babysitters face and how to perform basic first aid. In this interactive class, students will be trained in topics such as understanding the likes & dislikes of children, preparing a fun, practical tote bag and activities for kids of all ages. For more information or to register, please cal 235-8383, stop by the Casper Recreation Center at 1801 E. 4th St. or visit www.activecasper.com.
When children’s ability to believe in Santa Claus, the Easter bunny and the tooth fairy is threatened by an evil boogeyman, a hero steps in to save the day… Jack Frost. Kids and their adults are invited to join at the Natrona County Library at 2 p.m. for a fun afternoon of movies and cold-weather crafts. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information on this program and the movie that will be played.
Come dance to the music by Larry Neeff and the Jackaloper Ropers at the Casper Senior Center from 7 to 10 p.m. All ages are welcome and admission is $6 for ages 15 or older. There will be waltzes, two-steps, cha-chas, etc. The plan is to break for potluck snacks after 8 and have door prize drawings after 9.
5150’ Restaurant Week ends Saturday. For details and a full list of participants, go to 5150restaurantweek.com.
