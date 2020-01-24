Benefit breakfast, health screening, babysitting clinic top day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open noon to 9 p.m. The Superhero Skate presented by Casper Farm Bureau is 1 to 3 p.m. Your little ones will love zooming across the ice with their favorite superheroes from Dream Upon a Princess LLC. Kiddos who dress as their favorite superhero will receive $1 off ice skating. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.

The Fort Caspar Museum Association is pleased to announce its winter Lunch and Learn program. It will be held at Fort Caspar Museum from noon to 2 p.m. and will feature local historian Con Trumbull who will present "Rails Across the Prairie: The Role of Railroads in the Development of the West, 1860s to Present." An optional lunch will be served at noon, followed by the lecture at 1 p.m. Reservations are required for the lunch (call 235-8462). The cost for lunch is $5 for FCMA members and $8 for nonmembers; the lecture is free with paid lunch or free with paid museum admission.