 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Big crowd raises money for Boys & Girls Club

  • Updated
  • 0
Willie Robertson

"Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson speaks Wednesday during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming's annual breakfast fundraiser

 Courtesy

Nearly 1,200 people attended Wednesday's Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming breakfast fundraiser, which was the culmination of a giving campaign that totaled $942,000, the group said.

“I want to thank the community for its unstoppable support of the Club’s mission in making a difference in the lives of youth," said the organization's CEO Ashley Bright. "We are serving more youth than ever and helping them discover their passions, and it’s all because of you.”

The annual event featured keynote speaker and "Duck Dynasty" reality star Willie Robertson and was attended by guests including Gov. Mark Gordon.

Isabell Norris

Dubois student Isabell Norris receives a scholarship check from Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO Ashley Bright after being named the group's Youth of the Year.

Casper's Brad and Jan Cundy were honored for their work helping young people. Isabell Norris, a sophomore from Dubois, was named the group's Youth of the Year. As part of the award, she received a $7,500 scholarship.

People are also reading…

Brad Hopkins, executive director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission, received the Mick and Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award. The award is a bronze sculpture by well-known Wyoming artist Chris Navarro.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq political tension: Fears there could be more violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News