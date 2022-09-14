Big crowd raises money for Boys & Girls Club

Nearly 1,200 people attended Wednesday's Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming breakfast fundraiser, which was the culmination of a giving campaign that totaled $942,000, the group said.

“I want to thank the community for its unstoppable support of the Club’s mission in making a difference in the lives of youth," said the organization's CEO Ashley Bright. "We are serving more youth than ever and helping them discover their passions, and it’s all because of you.”

The annual event featured keynote speaker and "Duck Dynasty" reality star Willie Robertson and was attended by guests including Gov. Mark Gordon.

Casper's Brad and Jan Cundy were honored for their work helping young people. Isabell Norris, a sophomore from Dubois, was named the group's Youth of the Year. As part of the award, she received a $7,500 scholarship.

Brad Hopkins, executive director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission, received the Mick and Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award. The award is a bronze sculpture by well-known Wyoming artist Chris Navarro.