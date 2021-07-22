Biosciences conference coming to Casper in August

Nearly 6,000 people in the Casper area work in health care or a related field. If one of those professionals had an innovative idea to improve a procedure, would they have the resources to turn that idea into a product?

Local economic development agency Advance Casper wants to make sure the answer to that question is always yes. The organization is hosting a biosciences innovation summit in August to advertise what the community and the state can offer that industry.

“If you’re busy being a doctor and doing your doctor thing, but you have an idea that could possibly you know help you do your doctor thing, but you don’t certainly have the the time to develop that, our goal is to develop a network in which we can develop your idea along others and have all the resources here available,” explained Advance Casper president Justin Farley.

A partnership of Advance Casper, the University of Wyoming, Ridefor8 Venture Capital, Banner Health and the Wyoming Business Council is hosting the event, dubbed the WyoBio Innovation Summit. It promises appearances from the congressional delegation, the national futurist Edie Weiner, and international entrepreneur Penelope Shihab, as well as a handful of local and regional experts.