Birds, birds and more birds: Local groups to raise food and funds for Thanksgiving

A four-day long “Epoch of caring” will ensue from Nov. 16-19, run by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, Greiner Ford powered by Lithia, all of Townsquare’s media stations and Ridley’s East, to provide food for children and families during the Thanksgiving season.

It’s called the “Birds N Bucks.” The goal of the four-day extravaganza is 400 birds for 400 families.

“This year’s goal is more important than ever as we are all so aware of how difficult the past years have been on families and the community alike,” the release said.

The schedule is as follows. Volunteers are encouraged to call the Wyoming Food for Thought Project’s office number at 307-337-1703, whether they would like to donate time, money and/or food.

Wednesday: Nearly 900 Natural Grocers bags will be filled with food to help “kids bridge the holiday gap away from school.” This event was marked as an opportunity to volunteer or donate in the release. The project will provide the food, Natural Grocers donated the bags and volunteers can help actually fill them.

Thursday: The last “Thankful Thursday of the year,” a Guns-Only Raffle aka a “Turkey Shoot” will be held at the Beacon Club in Casper. Thankful Thursdays are run by the Beacon to raise money for local charities and involve chances to win money and free cocktails for clubgoers over 21. Attendees can buy raffle tickets starting at 5 p.m. on the 17 for $10 each to “win a chance at over 20 different guns.”

Friday: From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the project will be collecting birds and bucks at Ridley’s East. This is where the 400-bird goal comes into play. “All cash collected goes to help the kids Wyoming Food for Thought Project serves each and every weekend all year long,” the release stated.

Saturday: For the fourth and final day of the Epoch, volunteers are invited to help put the family baskets — with things for Thanksgiving dinners — together for the families that the project and other partner agencies serve.

All extra food will be given to Poverty Resistance and the Casper Housing Authority, Executive Director Jamie Purcell said during a phone call with the Star-Tribune.