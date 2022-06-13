Black bear captured in Casper on Sunday morning released in Big Horns

A rambling black bear was captured by Game and Fish on Sunday morning in Casper.

The bear — about a year-and-a-half years old — was wandering around near the Albertson’s grocery store on CY Avenue, said Justin Binfet, wildlife management coordinator for Wyoming Game and Fish’s Casper Region.

Casper police reported a little after 8 a.m. that Wyoming Game and Fish had captured it.

The bear was caught in a residential garage, Binfet said. Game and Fish personnel tranquilized the bruin and released it in the southern end of the Bighorn Mountains.

He said the bear didn’t cause much ruckus during its visit, and the capture went smoothly.

Originally, Game and Fish personnel thought there could be as many as three ursine visitors wandering the streets. Binfet chalks that up to multiple reports of the same bear.

“It seems like we deal with young yearling black bears almost every year,” Binfet said, especially around June.

Bears are born in winter, and stay with their moms until they’re about 18 months old, he said. They get kicked out in early summer.

While it’s rare, black bears do sometimes make their way into Casper.

The bear could have come from Casper Mountain, and followed a “natural travel corridor” — like a creek flanked by trees and tall grass — north during the night. And come morning, it realized it ended up in a very in an unfamiliar place.

In June 2016, a black bear was caught in central Casper near Cottonwood Elementary. In that case, wildlife authorities darted him after spotting the bear in a backyard. He was moved to Muddy Mountain.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.