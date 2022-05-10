Black named interim Casper fire chief

Jacob Black will serve as Casper's interim fire chief, after former Chief Thomas Solberg retired earlier this month.

City Manager Carter Napier should hire a new chief in the next three months, a city release said Monday. Black will head the department in the meantime.

Black has worked with Casper Fire-EMS for 21 years, most recently as the battalion chief for the department's A Platoon.

“I am honored to be selected as the interim fire chief for Casper’s Fire-EMS Department and am excited to be a part of this transition,” Black said in the release.

Solberg announced his retirement in January. He was with the department for 44 years, four of those as chief.

Napier said, according to the release, that he is "encouraged" by the quality of applicants for the top job, and said the city is considering "some very promising internal candidates."

