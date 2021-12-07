Black Tooth brewery to open in coming weeks as Nolan continues redevelopment

The Nolan edges closer to completion as its first occupant, Black Tooth Brewing Company, hopes to open for business by the end of the month.

It will be the first business to open at The Nolan since its redevelopment, which has been in the throes of planning and construction for over two years now.

The new property will eventually include commercial space, offices and town houses, according to its website.

The redevelopment project takes its name from the Nolan Chevrolet dealership that called the lot home a century ago. Most recently, the property was host to the long-defunct Plains Furniture store.

Black Tooth announced plans to move into The Nolan in May.

The Sheridan-based brewery hopes to open in mid-to-late December, manager Sam Seeton said last week. They’re still waiting on some odds and ends to be delivered, so they haven’t come forward with a definite opening date, he said.

Other parts of The Nolan are still in the thick of construction.

Developers originally hoped to finish the project sometime this year, but shipping delays and price inflation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic slowed things down, said Martin Axlund, property and real estate development director for True Land and Realty.

On Tuesday morning, big, earth-moving equipment was parked around the south end of the lot, where the town houses will go. Men in neon green jackets knelt by the sidewalk, inspecting something.

Many elements of the original car dealership have been preserved and restored, Axlund said.

They’ve rebuilt the exterior of the building, and protected the old, hand-painted ghost signs from decades past. There’s also an old terrazzo tile floor on the inside, he said.

Since the spring, True Land and Realty has stayed the course on most of its plans for The Nolan. The company now has slightly different things in mind for the town houses, however.

At first, developers planned to construct up to 18 residential units on the lot. Now they expect to build 10, each with larger square-footage and more amenities.

Plans for the units changed after getting more feedback from the Casper community, Axlund said.

“We’ve taken our time because we want to get it right,” he said.

Axlund said they hope to break ground on the townhouses by the spring of 2022.

On the property’s east side, there’ll also be a courtyard, with room for food trucks, seating and a stage. It’s wedged in between the old car dealership and fire station, so it’ll be sheltered from the wind, Axlund said.

Axlund didn’t have much else to share about the other commercial and office spaces. True Land and Realty is still figuring out other potential tenants, he said.

The city bought the long-unoccupied Plains Furniture lot in 2016.

In 2019, two Casper developers, Brandon Daigle and Kevin Hawley, submitted a proposal to turn the property into housing and office space.

After some back-and-forth, the city sold the lot to Daigle and Hawley for $500,000. It was a steal: the property was originally appraised for $1.4 million.

Daigle and Hawley’s company, FLAG Development, began construction on The Nolan in spring of 2020.

In August 2020, FLAG Development sold The Nolan to True Land and Realty.

