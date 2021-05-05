Black Tooth Brewing Company announced as tenant in The Nolan

The Nolan has its first new business tenant, and it’s buzzy.

Developers announced Wednesday that Black Tooth Brewing Company, a Sheridan-based craft brewery, is set to move into the space by late 2021.

“Black Tooth Brewing Company has been dedicated to brewing our award-winning craft beer over the last decade,” said Tim Barnes, the owner of Black Tooth Brewing Company, in a release Wednesday. “We love The Nolan location and share a vision for improving downtown Casper and preserving historical elements of the iconic space. Plus, we’re going to create a great place for the community and its guests.”

Black Tooth Brewing started in Sheridan in 2010, expanding to Cheyenne last year.

“Black Tooth Brewing aims to be the face of Wyoming craft beer,” said Martin Axlund, property and real estate development director for True Land and Realty, “and we want The Nolan to be the face of a vibrant downtown Casper where people can live, work, and play.”

The completed development, according to developers, will include retail and restaurant space and townhomes with two-car garages and rooftop terraces.

