Black Tooth Brewing to open at the Nolan on Friday

Black Tooth Brewing Company will open its new Casper location at The Nolan at noon on Friday.

“We are still waiting on our brewery equipment and some other important items, but we feel we need to do a soft opening to the public so they can enjoy some Wyoming beer,” Sam Seeton, a manager for Black Tooth, said in an email.

Black Tooth is bringing in beer from its brewery in Sheridan for the occasion, Seeton said.

It’s the first business to open at The Nolan, a new commercial and residential development in downtown Casper. The Nolan takes the place of the old Plains Furniture store, and has been under construction for the last two years.

The brewery is the latest addition to a growing downtown. It's located just south of David Street Station, the community plaza that opened in 2017. The station is the centerpiece of a broader effort by the city to redevelop downtown and the neighboring Old Yellowstone District, which has seen a wave of new business additions in the past five years.

Black Tooth, meanwhile, becomes the latest in a quickly expanding brewery community in Casper. It is the sixth brewer in the city and the second in downtown, joining Frontier Brewing on East Second Street. The city's other breweries include Skull Tree Brewing, Gruner Brothers Brewing, Mountain Hops Brewhouse and Oil City Beer Company.

