Blaze near Natrona and Converse county lines destroyed one home, firefighters say

A wildfire that ignited Tuesday afternoon near Glenrock destroyed an unoccupied home, the Glenrock Fire Department said Wednesday.

The home was the only structure confirmed lost to the fire. Nobody was known to be injured or killed by the blaze. Crews had controlled the fire by Wednesday morning and turned their focus to mopping up.

Locals spotted the fire burning in scrub and pasture west of Glenrock and just north of Interstate 25 at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

By late afternoon, the fire could be seen from the interstate encroaching on a number of nearby rural residences. As it burned, the conflagration kicked up thick black smoke. A helicopter used a bucket to drop water on the blaze while multiple airplanes let loose billows of red fire retardant.

By early evening the aircraft had been grounded and -- although smoke still kicked up from the blackened prairie -- much of the dark billows had thinned.

Temperatures in the area reached the upper 90s, and heavy winds fed the blaze, which did not appear to reach the North Platte River.

No estimate of total acreage lost was available on Wednesday. An official said Tuesday the blaze burned on both sides of the Natrona-Converse county line.

The fire temporarily closed a portion of U.S. Highway 20/26, which runs parallel to the interstate and connects Glenrock to Casper.

