Blizzard closes all highways out of Casper, most of southeast Wyoming

The storm that's brought heavy snow and high winds to Wyoming has closed all highways out of Casper.
As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Interstate 25, U.S. Highway 20-26 and Wyoming Highway 220 were all closed.
I-25 and Highway 20-26 are not expected to reopen until Monday at 10 a.m. at the earliest. There is no opening time for Wyoming Highway 220.
The storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow over central Wyoming and up to 30 inches of snow in the eastern and southern portions of the state. It's also brought high winds to the area, reducing visibility.
Hourly simulated radar images for this major winter storm. This loop goes from 6 PM today to 7 AM Sunday. The darker blues represent heavier snow. Please stay safe. #wywx #wyoroad pic.twitter.com/Soi4qT8CSj— NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) March 13, 2021
Authorities are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, including in Casper, where snow removal crews have been working in shifts to keep up with the storm.
"With the current snow and wind conditions, our crews are only able to keep the thoroughfares, known as arterials, plowed,” said Streets Manager Shad Rodgers in a statement."
The storm began to slam Wyoming on Saturday. By the evening, it has closed all of Interstate 25 and most of Interstate 80, along with multiple state and U.S. highways. The worst impacts were being felt in the southeast portion of the state.
The Cheyenne Police Department advised residents there to shelter in place due to the blizzard. In a Facebook post, the department said many roads in the city were impassible.
Almost the entire length of Interstate 80 remained closed on Sunday morning, as were a slew of other highways including:
- U.S. Highway 30 between Rock Springs and Cheyenne;
- U.S. Highway 287 between Muddy Gap and Lander;
- U.S. Highway 20-26 between Casper and Waltman;
- U.S. Highway 85 between Cheyenne and Newcastle;
- Wyoming Highway 487 between Casper and Muddy Gap;
- U.S. Highway 18 in eastern Wyoming;
- Wyoming Highway 487;
- Wyoming Highway 28 over South Pass;
- Wyoming Highway 59
- Wyoming Highway 789.
For a complete list of road closures, visit wyoroad.info.
The storm is forecast to drop 24 to 30 inches of snow in Cheyenne, 15 to 20 inches in Laramie and 18 to 24 inches in Douglas. More than a foot was forecast for the Casper area.
For a list of storm-related closures in the Casper area, click here.
Got storm photos you want us to post? Want to report a closure? Send photos and tips to editors@trib.com.