Blizzard closes all highways out of Casper, most of southeast Wyoming

The storm that's brought heavy snow and high winds to Wyoming has closed all highways out of Casper.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Interstate 25, U.S. Highway 20-26 and Wyoming Highway 220 were all closed.

I-25 and Highway 20-26 are not expected to reopen until Monday at 10 a.m. at the earliest. There is no opening time for Wyoming Highway 220.

The storm is expected to drop more than a foot of snow over central Wyoming and up to 30 inches of snow in the eastern and southern portions of the state. It's also brought high winds to the area, reducing visibility.

Authorities are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, including in Casper, where snow removal crews have been working in shifts to keep up with the storm.

"With the current snow and wind conditions, our crews are only able to keep the thoroughfares, known as arterials, plowed,” said Streets Manager Shad Rodgers in a statement."