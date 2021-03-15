 Skip to main content
Blizzard closures: Here's what is shut down in the Casper area today
Blizzard closures: Here's what is shut down in the Casper area today

Snow

Large sections of the North Platte River in Casper are frozen over Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A powerful winter storm dropped more than 26 inches of snow on Casper over the weekend -- the third-highest total in the city's history. Here's a running list of what's closed today:

Government

  • City of Casper facilities
  • State of Wyoming facilities
  • Wyoming Legislature 
  • Casper Recreation Center
  • Casper Ice Arena
  • CATC/The Bus
  • Casper Family Aquatic Center
  • Department of Workforce Services
  • Natrona County Public Library

Education

  • Natrona County schools
  • Casper College
  • University of Wyoming

Health care

  • Casper-Natrona County Health Department
  • Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming
  • Wyoming Medical Center's Immediate Care and Respiratory Symptoms Screening Clinic
  • Wyoming Surgical Center
  • Women's Health Associates
  • Frontier Eye Care
  • Seeds of Change Counseling & Hypnotherapy
  • Wyoming Cardiopulmonary Services
    • Casper Orthopedics
  • Casper Orthopedics Physical Therapy
  • Ortho Care Now
  • Cedars Health Clinic and Occupational Medicine Casper location
  • Alpine Chiropractic
  • Dr. Randy Griffith's dental office 
  • Logos Speech Therapy

Nonprofits

  • Self Help Center
  • Meals on Wheels
  • Wyoming Community Development Authority
  • YMCA of Natrona County

Businesses

  • K&M Pet Products
  • Leo's Beverly Street Auto Repair
  • Automation and Electronics
  • Rejuvenate You
  • Rexel Electrical
  • WL Plastics
  • Blimpie at Sunrise Shopping Center
  • Enterprise Rent-a-Car

Want us to add your cancellation? Send it to editors@trib.com.

For more on the storm, including highway closures around Wyoming, click here.

