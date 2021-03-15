Blizzard closures: Here's what is shut down in the Casper area today

A powerful winter storm dropped more than 26 inches of snow on Casper over the weekend -- the third-highest total in the city's history. Here's a running list of what's closed today:
Government
- City of Casper facilities
- State of Wyoming facilities
- Wyoming Legislature
- Casper Recreation Center
- Casper Ice Arena
- CATC/The Bus
- Casper Family Aquatic Center
- Department of Workforce Services
- Natrona County Public Library
Education
- Natrona County schools
- Casper College
- University of Wyoming
Health care
- Casper-Natrona County Health Department
- Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming
- Wyoming Medical Center's Immediate Care and Respiratory Symptoms Screening Clinic
- Wyoming Surgical Center
- Women's Health Associates
- Frontier Eye Care
- Seeds of Change Counseling & Hypnotherapy
- Wyoming Cardiopulmonary Services Casper Orthopedics
- Casper Orthopedics Physical Therapy
- Ortho Care Now
- Cedars Health Clinic and Occupational Medicine Casper location
- Alpine Chiropractic
- Dr. Randy Griffith's dental office
- Logos Speech Therapy
Nonprofits
- Self Help Center
- Meals on Wheels
- Wyoming Community Development Authority
- YMCA of Natrona County
Businesses
- K&M Pet Products
- Leo's Beverly Street Auto Repair
- Automation and Electronics
- Rejuvenate You
- Rexel Electrical
- WL Plastics
- Blimpie at Sunrise Shopping Center
- Enterprise Rent-a-Car
Want us to add your cancellation? Send it to editors@trib.com.
