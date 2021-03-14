 Skip to main content
Blizzard closures: What's shut down in the Casper area
Blizzard closures: What's shut down in the Casper area

Snow Storm

A truck waits at the intersection of Durbin and First streets in downtown Casper during a blizzard in February 2018.

 Alan Rogers, Star-Tribune

A powerful winter storm has brought heavy snow and wind to the Casper area. Here's a running list of what's closed:

  • Hogadon Ski Area;
  • Casper Recreation Center;
  • Casper Ice Arena;
  • Casper Family Aquatic Center;
  • Studio City East and Studio City Mesa movie theaters;
  • Natrona County Public Library;
  • Wyoming Medical Center's Immediate Care and Respiratory Symptoms Screening Clinic;
  • YMCA of Natrona County;
  • Wyoming Sellers Market;
  • The Beacon Club;
  • Galles Liquor;
  • La Cocina;
  • El Burro Loco;
  • Nicolaysen Art Museum;
  • SunSations Tanning Salon;
  • Luna & Lotus Tattoo and Piercing Studio;
  • La Costa.

Want us to add your cancellation? Send it to editors@trib.com.

For more on the storm, including highway closures around Wyoming, click here.

