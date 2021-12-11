Blizzard conditions close stretches of Interstates 25 and 80 in Wyoming

Blizzard conditions prompted the closure of stretches of Interstates 25 and 80 in Wyoming on Saturday night.

Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to Douglas due to poor visibility and icy conditions. As of 7:30 p.m., the stat's main north-south highway wasn't expected to reopen until Sunday morning at the earliest, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Interstate 80 was also closed between Rawlins and Laramie. In addition, rolling closures were in effect for the westbound lanes of the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne and the eastbound lanes between Rawlins and Evanston.

The highway, one of the nation's most traveled, wasn't expected to reopen until at least Sunday morning, according to WYDOT.

A storm dumped snow over much of Wyoming on Thursday and Friday. Although the precipitation cleared, high winds took its place. Gusty winds of 65 to 95 mph were recorded Sunday morning in wind-prone corridors of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

