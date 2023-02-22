Natrona County schools will hold virtual classes on Thursday for a second consecutive day due to a powerful blizzard now battering the state, the school district announced Wednesday.

All schools and buildings will be closed. District transportation will not run.

"This decision was made based on current inclement weather impacts on our community and predictions of extremely cold temperatures, wind, drifting snow, and hazardous road conditions throughout the remainder of today and into tomorrow," the district wrote. "The City of Casper is working diligently to clear main roads to ensure the operation of our community; however, due to snow accumulations, blowing snow, and drifting, many side streets around neighborhoods remain impassable."

Even by Wyoming standards, the storm sweeping over the state is massive. Heavy snows fell over much of Wyoming. That, combined with high winds, limited visibility and made travel dangerous.

At least 6 inches of snow was likely to fall in most places, with many communities forecast to receive move than a foot.

PHOTOS: Snow day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper Snow Day in Casper