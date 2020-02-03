Blizzard leaves Casper snowbound, forces widespread closures

Garbage collection services will resume on a delayed schedule Tuesday, the city of Casper announced. Each day's route will be collected one day late. The city asked residents to put their trash bins in the street near the curb, not on the sidewalk.

Blizzard conditions

The severity of the storm came down to, in part, the amount of moisture in the air, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Hattings. Hattings said moisture moving through the area, combined with cold temperatures, created conditions ripe for increased snowfall. Hattings attributed the wind to a high-pressure gradient, which he called the "atmosphere trying to equalize itself." The higher the pressure difference, the stronger the wind, he said.

While it's too early to say for sure, Hattings didn't predict the storm would break any records. The largest snowfall recorded in the region was just before Christmas in 1982 and dropped 31.3 inches on Casper. So far the storm hasn't surpassed last year's record snowfall, either. There were two record storms last year: 14.7 inches fell in Casper in February and then again in March.

