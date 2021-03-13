Blizzard warnings issued for parts of Wyoming ahead of 'dangerous winter storm'

The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings Saturday for parts of southern and eastern Wyoming ahead of a storm that forecasters say could drop record amounts of snow.

The blizzard warnings included the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, Rawlins and Douglas, along the surrounding areas. The warnings were set to begin Saturday evening and run through Monday morning.

"This is a dangerous winter storm," the weather service's Cheyenne office wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. "Make preparations now if you have not already."

The National Weather Service was forecasting 15 to 25 inches of snow to fall over the Cheyenne area, with up to 30 inches possible in some areas. Winds were expected to increase throughout Saturday, topping out at 55 mph. Similar conditions were expected throughout the southeastern portion of the state.

Forecasters said eight to 12 inches of snow could fall over Casper, Rawlins and Lander. A half foot of snow could blanket Buffalo and Kaycee.

Travel, according to the weather service, was expected to be "extremely dangerous or impossible." The Cheyenne area was expected to take the brunt of the storm in Wyoming, which could impact both Interstates 25 and 80.

