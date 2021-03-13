Blizzard warnings issued for parts of Wyoming ahead of 'dangerous winter storm'

The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings Saturday for parts of southern and eastern Wyoming ahead of a storm that forecasters say could drop record amounts of snow.
The blizzard warnings included the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, Rawlins and Douglas, along the surrounding areas. The warnings were set to begin Saturday evening and run through Monday morning.
"This is a dangerous winter storm," the weather service's Cheyenne office wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. "Make preparations now if you have not already."
The National Weather Service was forecasting 15 to 25 inches of snow to fall over the Cheyenne area, with up to 30 inches possible in some areas. Winds were expected to increase throughout Saturday, topping out at 55 mph. Similar conditions were expected throughout the southeastern portion of the state.
Forecasters said eight to 12 inches of snow could fall over Casper, Rawlins and Lander. A half foot of snow could blanket Buffalo and Kaycee.
Travel, according to the weather service, was expected to be "extremely dangerous or impossible." The Cheyenne area was expected to take the brunt of the storm in Wyoming, which could impact both Interstates 25 and 80.
Whiteout conditions were expected, and authorities said strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The storm was likely to cause power outages, according to the blizzard warning.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation advised drivers in larger portions of the state to adjust their plans if they were traveling Saturday through Monday morning. Only the northwestern corner of Wyoming was expected to be spared.
Forecasters were expecting the storm to wreak havoc throughout the Mountain West. A foot of snow was forecast for the Rapid City area of South Dakota. Meanwhile, in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis activated the state's national guard, the Associated Press reported.
Warmer temperatures are expected to return to Wyoming by mid-week.