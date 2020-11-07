Blue skies meant no limits for Lynne Cheney

One world she plunged into was baton twirling. In her youth, sports weren’t an option for ambitious young girls, so performing as a baton twirler was one way to excel in physical skill. Cheney describes her approach to baton twirling competition as “intense,” including tossing milk bottles in her home that collided and exploded all over the living room. But by 1953 she was accomplished enough to become Junior State Champion and go on to compete in the national competition in St. Paul, Minn.

“I had no idea that I couldn’t be as successful as girls from Minnesota. I was an outsider,” she says. But “growing up in Wyoming without a limit on expectations that if you’re a girl, certain things you can’t do” was an amazing gift, she says.

She relied on plenty of hard work and a positive thinking technique. “Whenever a twirling contest was coming up,” she wrote in “Blue Skies,” I would “imagine myself winning it, see myself standing at the microphone, graciously accepting the first-place trophy—and then it would happen.”