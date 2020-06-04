Body of missing Casper woman found in rural Natrona County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The body of a missing Casper woman has been found in rural Natrona County, authorities said Thursday.

Natrona County Weed and Pest employees found the body of Diane Broadway at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday near Oil Field Road, Natrona County Sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney said. The workers had been spraying in the area.

Broadway had been missing since early April. On April 10, her Volkswagen Beetle was found abandoned in the area of Oil Field Road.

Broadway's body was found about four miles from where her car was abandoned, in rolling hills and terrain, Courtney told reporters.

Her death does not appear to be criminal, but Broadway's autopsy hasn't been performed yet, Courtney said.

Authorities said last month that Broadway's disappearance was likely attributable to the dementia.

