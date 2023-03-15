A body recovered from the North Platte River east of Evansville over the weekend has been identified as Bruce Wayne Campbell, who went missing in January.

Campbell, 60, was found near 850 North Pou Rd. on Sunday, Natrona County Coroner Jim Whipps announced on Wednesday.

Officials were dispatched to a report of a drowning victim in the North Platte River in the area of Henrie Roadway and North Pou Road just before 3:30 p.m., the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said.

Firefighters went into the water to recover the man and they determined he was dead, the statement said.

The body was found downstream from Edness Kimball State Park, and there were photographs retrieved from a camera found with the body. This led investigators to believe it was Campbell, and that there was no threat to the public.

His death is preliminary being considered an accidental drowning.

Campbell was believed to have fallen through the ice at Edness Kimball State Park, prompting an extensive five-day search conducted by multiple Natrona County agencies.

An autopsy has been conducted, and his family has been notified, the statement said.

The case is still under investigation. An official cause will not be determined until the autopsy and toxicology reports become available.

