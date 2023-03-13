A man's body was recovered from the North Platte River near Evansville over the weekend, according to the Natrona County Fire Protection District.

The coroner has not identified the body yet, said Natrona County Sheriff’s spokesperson Kiera Grogan. His family will be notified following the coroner's official identification.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office event log listed a drowning call near East Henrie Roadway and Fry Road just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. This intersection is a short walk from a stretch of the North Platte River east of Evansville.

No further information was immediately available on Monday afternoon.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to indicate the man's body was recovered from the water, not the river banks.