Boise Weekly publisher named Star-Tribune president

The publisher of the Boise Weekly will become the president and director of local sales and marketing for the Casper Star-Tribune, the newspaper’s owner, Lee Enterprises, announced Friday.
Michelle Robinson, a 1992 graduate of Natrona County High School, will start May 18.
“I am excited to come home to Casper, where my parents live and where my grandparents also called home,” Robinson said. “I have read the Star-Tribune from afar for years and love that I have been able to keep up with the happenings in my hometown. I look forward to reconnecting with the community and building new relationships with local businesses.”
The newspaper’s publisher, Dale Bohren, will become publisher emeritus.
Along with serving as the Boise Weekly publisher, Robinson works as the director of revenue for the Idaho Press in Nampa, Idaho. She previously worked as the advertising director of the Idaho Press and the Post Register in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
“Michelle has strong leadership skills and vast experience in driving digital performance and creating new revenue streams,” Bill Masterson, Lee Enterprises group publisher, said in a statement.
In his new role, Bohren said he will remain engaged with the newsroom, the paper’s opinion pages and its special projects, like the ongoing “Breaking Through” series that’s tied to the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming. He also plans to continue work on the We Read literacy program, which is a collaboration between the paper, the Natrona County School District and the Natrona County Public Library.
Bohren has served as the statewide newspaper’s publisher since 2018. He previously served as publisher of the weekly Casper Journal for 17 years before becoming the executive editor of the Star-Tribune in 2015.
Bohren said he planned to do everything he could to make the transition for Robinson productive and easy.
“I am exceedingly happy to welcome Michelle Robinson to the Casper Star-Tribune,” Bohren said in an email. “Her history of successful newspaper management plus her Casper roots, she graduated from NCHS after all, make her a great choice to lead the Star-Tribune. That is a true win-win for employees and readers of the paper.”
