Boise Weekly publisher named Star-Tribune president

The publisher of the Boise Weekly will become the president and director of local sales and marketing for the Casper Star-Tribune, the newspaper’s owner, Lee Enterprises, announced Friday.

Michelle Robinson, a 1992 graduate of Natrona County High School, will start May 18.

“I am excited to come home to Casper, where my parents live and where my grandparents also called home,” Robinson said. “I have read the Star-Tribune from afar for years and love that I have been able to keep up with the happenings in my hometown. I look forward to reconnecting with the community and building new relationships with local businesses.”

The newspaper’s publisher, Dale Bohren, will become publisher emeritus.

Along with serving as the Boise Weekly publisher, Robinson works as the director of revenue for the Idaho Press in Nampa, Idaho. She previously worked as the advertising director of the Idaho Press and the Post Register in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

“Michelle has strong leadership skills and vast experience in driving digital performance and creating new revenue streams,” Bill Masterson, Lee Enterprises group publisher, said in a statement.