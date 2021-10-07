Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Natrona County High School

A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of Natrona County High school on Wednesday afternoon in Casper.

Students and staff evacuated the building after the school received the threat at 2:15 p.m., according to a statement from the Natrona County School District. After a search of the building, police gave the all-clear to resume normal operations at the school.

Casper police believe the threat to be unfounded, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students who spoke with the Star-Tribune said an alarm went off on Wednesday afternoon, and they were told to evacuate. Multiple students said they were informed there had been a bomb threat.

School ended early for the day. Students and staff congregated outside for a time while the building was being cleared by law enforcement.

After-school events resumed normally. Police remained on the campus for homecoming activities, as was previously planned, the school district said.

There were no direct safety concerns reported at other schools, according to a Natrona County School District statement.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the threat. They are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 307-235-8278. Reports can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at crime-stoppers.com or by calling 307-577-8477.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 5

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.