Bouldering park coming to Casper's Crossroads Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A handful of new rock climbing fixtures may soon be erected in Casper, thanks to a donation from the Casper chapter of Rotary International. The organization is gifting the equipment to the city to add a bouldering park to Crossroad Park’s existing playground.

Crossroad Park sits along the North Platte River and borders Mike Lansing Field.

An early mock-up of the bouldering park shows three large structures with rock-climbing pegs attached.

Casper Parks director Tim Cortez said the project will likely be done in two phases, with the climbing structures installed in the first phase and a public restroom in the second.

John Griffith, president of Casper’s Rotary branch, told the city council Tuesday night the park is the result of partnerships with Visit Casper, the local rock climbing community and the city.

He said he felt the park would allow for older kids to enjoy the playground, while perhaps introducing them to the world of rock climbing.

“This addresses a need the community has at this particular location,” he said. “It’s sort of a tenant of Rotary International as a whole to provide healthy lifestyle living, so this kind of adds to that,” Griffith said.