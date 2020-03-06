Bowl, watch talented kids, learn watercolors

Kids competing at Destination Imagination, a beloved fundraiser to raise money for families whose children are suffering from cancer, a watercolor class and a great date night at a brewery are all on tap for Saturday. Here is a summary, as provided to the Star-Tribune.
More than 150 highly creative students from local schools that are involved in Destination Imagination, a global academic program that teaches students the creative process and 21st century skills, will demonstrate their skills in developing innovative solutions to complex STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) challenges from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with winners announced at 4 p.m., at CY Middle School, 2900 Cyclone Dr. Watch the one-of-kind creative and collaborative problem-solving tournament, complete with student-created innovations, colorful costumes and props, live performances and a lot of excitement.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals at 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services from Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The First Saturday study at Bethel Baptist Church will be on the Gospel in the Old Testament. They will look at how symbolism and types in the Old Testament point to the Gospel and teaching of Jesus in the New Testament. If you have trouble with the Old Testament, then this is a study for you. Meeting at 9 a.m. at 3030 S. Poplar and refreshments are provided. This is an interactive, interdenominational study. Phone the church office at 234-8812 for more information.
The 22nd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at El Mark-O Lanes. Teams are to consist of five people who are encouraged to collect donations prior to bowling. Free T-shirts will be awarded to each bowler gathering $75 or more in donations, with special adult and youth prizes for the most donations collected. Each team will bowl for about an hour. The day is filled with contests, giveaways, food, prizes and fun. Funds raised through the event will provide financial assistance for families in the community and throughout Wyoming whose children are suffering from life-threatening childhood cancers and brain or spinal cord tumors. Jason’s Friends Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation and the event is run by volunteers with 95% of the profits helping families in need.
Everyone’s favorite Casper art instructor is back at the library. Join us as we host local artist, Lynn Jones, for this special painting workshop. Attendees will learn about different techniques and tools for painting with painting with watercolors. The Introduction to Watercolor will be held in the Crawford Room from 1 to 4 p.m. Space is limited to 12 adults, so be sure to sign up soon to guarantee your spot. Register at bit.ly/waterLJ. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
The Science Zone will be partnering with Gruner Brothers Brewing to explore the science behind beer. Gruner Brothers will showcase the science of fermentation, including a hops geyser and will include a tour of the brewing facility. The event will be held at Gruner Brothers from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dance to the wide variety of music provided by DJ Machelle at the Senior Center. Dancing is from 7 to 10 p.m., and open to all ages. Admission is $6 for all 15 or older. So bring your list of favorite music to dance to or listen to. Everyone is encouraged to come, bring and enjoy some potluck snacks after 8:15 and maybe even some door prizes after 9:15.
