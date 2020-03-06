Bowl, watch talented kids, learn watercolors

The 22nd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at El Mark-O Lanes. Teams are to consist of five people who are encouraged to collect donations prior to bowling. Free T-shirts will be awarded to each bowler gathering $75 or more in donations, with special adult and youth prizes for the most donations collected. Each team will bowl for about an hour. The day is filled with contests, giveaways, food, prizes and fun. Funds raised through the event will provide financial assistance for families in the community and throughout Wyoming whose children are suffering from life-threatening childhood cancers and brain or spinal cord tumors. Jason’s Friends Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation and the event is run by volunteers with 95% of the profits helping families in need.

Everyone’s favorite Casper art instructor is back at the library. Join us as we host local artist, Lynn Jones, for this special painting workshop. Attendees will learn about different techniques and tools for painting with painting with watercolors. The Introduction to Watercolor will be held in the Crawford Room from 1 to 4 p.m. Space is limited to 12 adults, so be sure to sign up soon to guarantee your spot. Register at bit.ly/waterLJ. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.