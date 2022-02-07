Boys & Girls Club auction raises record $812,000

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming enjoyed a record-setting evening on Saturday, raising roughly $812,000 at its reverse raffle and auction.

The auction featured NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, who spoke to a crowd that filled the floor of the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Owens, a Pro-Bowl wide receiver most known for his time with the San Francisco 49ers, talked about how his upbringing shaped him and answered questions from attendees. During the auction, attendees bid on a signed jersey and autographed footballs, among other things.

The event is one of the club’s biggest fundraisers. It also featured the unveiling of a new program — Career Works — described by the club as a workforce readiness program. The program will offer vocational training for youth ages 6 to 18.

“This was a historic evening in our 52-year history of impacting the lives of youth in Central Wyoming,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming CEO Ashley Bright. “In addition to auctioning one-of-a-kind items, trips, and experiences, we unveiled Career Works. This new program will launch our youth toward a great future by providing them with the vocational skills and training necessary for them to be successful in life.”

All proceeds from the event support central Wyoming youth, the club said in a press release. The club serves 11,000 young people in Natrona, Converse, Fremont and Johnson counties.

